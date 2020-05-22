RadioandMusic
News |  22 May 2020 12:14 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande pays tribute to 2017 Manchester bombing victims

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande has paid tribute to victims of the Manchester bombing attack, nearly three years after the tragedy.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram to pay her respects to the 22 people killed by a suicide bomber at her concert in 2017, reports thesun.co.uk.

She wrote: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week.

"Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect u and all of us still. I will be thinking of u all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with u always."

The pop star signed off with a black heart and a bee emoji -- a symbol of hope following the attack.

Ariana had described the incident as "the worst of humanity".

Following the act of terror, Ariana staged the One Love benefit concert in Manchester, inviting many of her famous friends to perform for the city. Stars such as Niall Horan, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus took to the stage to pay their tributes.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ariana Grande Niall Horan Katy Perry Miley Cyrus Singer
explore RNM

