News |  22 May 2020 12:44 |  By RnMTeam

Actress Pranati Rai Prakash turned singer and composer, check out her music video

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal actress Pranati Rai Prakash is truly an all-rounder, there's nothing in the world of creative field, that she won’t able to do. We have noticed that the actresses Instagram is filled with the creative paintings, her belly dance videos, playing instruments, cooking and many more. The winner of India's next super model is truly a multi-talented woman.

Recently, Pranati shared a video on her handle, where she was singing a song composed and written by her, way back which she sang for her fans. It was mesmerizing to hear the soulful voice of the actress, she wrote a small caption for the video, My new song!

The actress was last seen in the web series "Manphodganj Ki Binny" playing the lead as "Binny". Pranati has worked in couple of movies "Love Aaj Kal", "Family of Thakurganj" and "Odd Couples". Soon the actress is expected to be seen opposite Ritwik Dhanjani in upcoming Alt Balaji web series "Cartel".

Love Aaj Kal actress Mannphodganj ki Binny Pranati Rai Prakash
