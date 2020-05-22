Actress Pranati Rai Prakash turned singer and composer, check out her music video

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal actress Pranati Rai Prakash is truly an all-rounder, there's nothing in the world of creative field, that she won’t able to do. We have noticed that the actresses Instagram is filled with the creative paintings, her belly dance videos, playing instruments, cooking and many more. The winner of India's next super model is truly a multi-talented woman.
Recently, Pranati shared a video on her handle, where she was singing a song composed and written by her, way back which she sang for her fans. It was mesmerizing to hear the soulful voice of the actress, she wrote a small caption for the video, My new song!
The actress was last seen in the web series "Manphodganj Ki Binny" playing the lead as "Binny". Pranati has worked in couple of movies "Love Aaj Kal", "Family of Thakurganj" and "Odd Couples". Soon the actress is expected to be seen opposite Ritwik Dhanjani in upcoming Alt Balaji web series "Cartel".
MUMBAI: YouTube Music already has a few Spotify-like dynamic "Mix" playlists, but more might be cread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s moread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supporread more
MUMBAI: Big FM one of the largest radio networks in the country has tied up with Spotify for an eread more
MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more
MUMBAI: During Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live Drake and Future rapped an undisclosed song in which the duo mentioned some details of women they’ve...read more
MUMBAI: A musical saga to seek the blessings of baba to help his devotees during corona pandemic. The whole world is reeling from the threat of the...read more
MUMBAI: Actress-singer Tia Bajpai has been working on her international album "Upgrade" over the past year. She is ready to share its first single "...read more
MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal actress Pranati Rai Prakash is truly an all-rounder, there's nothing in the world of creative field, that she won’t able to do....read more
MUMBAI: Lost Stories today released their latest single ‘Mai Ni Meriye’, (feat. Jonita Gandhi and Ashwin Adwani) with Artist Originals (AO),...read more