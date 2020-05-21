RadioandMusic
Sia reveals she adopted two 18-yr-old boys last year

MUMBAI: Singer Sia has shared that she adopted two 18-year-old boys last year.

"I actually adopted two sons last year. They were 18, they're both 19 years old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system," the 44-year-old Australian artiste said in a recent interview, reports etonline.com.

"Yeah, and I love them."

On how they are handling being in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, Sia admitted that they "are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other".

"But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful," she continued.

"They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

Sia did not share their names or any additional information about her new family.

Sia first revealed that she had become a mother in a January interview.

(Source: IANS)

