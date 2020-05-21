'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' singer Zara comes up with new song 'Jogan'

MUMBAI: Singer Zara Khan is back with her new single, titled "Jogan".
" 'Jogan' is a song that has been close to me and it's something I wanted to share with my fans and music lovers. I am looking forward to shoot the video as soon as the lockdown is over, but as of now I hope everyone enjoys the lyrical video, too. We have tried to bring the song to life through a fun lyrical video," Zara said.
"Jogan" is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who earlier worked with Zara in song "Khud se zyada".
"The song wouldn't have been possible without Tanishk, and also Yasser Desai whose voice I'm personally a fan of because of his beautiful textured tone," she added.
Zara is best known for singing "Kya karte the saajna" in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan".
(Source: IANS)
