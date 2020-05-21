Raja Kumari: Been an amazing year for representation

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari will be performing at the "Identity: Project Blue Marble", an eight-hour relief event in honour of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. She says she is glad to highlight the strength of the Asian community.
The eight-hour live-streaming event will bring together Asian artists and leaders from around the world to unite against the battle with COVID-19, and address the racism affecting Asian communities during the pandemic. The event will take place on May 30.
"It's been an amazing year for representation, and I'm thrilled to continue to highlight the strength of the Asian community," Raja said.
Each hour will feature guest hosts with whom viewers can interact via chat. Guests include former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, actor Ronny Chieng, "Fast And The Furious" franchise star Sung Kang, actress Kelly Hu, rapper Dumbfoundead, basketball star Jeremy Lin, fashion designers Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim, among others.
Actor Sung Kang said: "Love when everyone comes together, and I want to support any way I can, especially when it comes to the front line workers and the daily sacrifice they're making."
The event will also feature musical performances by Raja Kumari, Yuna, Jay Park and H1GHR Music, M-Flo and guitarist Miyavi, James Reid, P-Lo, Agnez Mo, Shawn Wasabi, Yultron, MILCK, Raisa and many more. To mark the occasion, hip-hop group Far East Movement is debuting a new song, "We are the truth".
The online concert and fundraiser will stream live on Amazon Music's Twitch Channel.
(Source: IANS)
