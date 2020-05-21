RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 May 2020 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari: Been an amazing year for representation

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari will be performing at the "Identity: Project Blue Marble", an eight-hour relief event in honour of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. She says she is glad to highlight the strength of the Asian community.

The eight-hour live-streaming event will bring together Asian artists and leaders from around the world to unite against the battle with COVID-19, and address the racism affecting Asian communities during the pandemic. The event will take place on May 30.

"It's been an amazing year for representation, and I'm thrilled to continue to highlight the strength of the Asian community," Raja said.

Each hour will feature guest hosts with whom viewers can interact via chat. Guests include former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, actor Ronny Chieng, "Fast And The Furious" franchise star Sung Kang, actress Kelly Hu, rapper Dumbfoundead, basketball star Jeremy Lin, fashion designers Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim, among others.

Actor Sung Kang said: "Love when everyone comes together, and I want to support any way I can, especially when it comes to the front line workers and the daily sacrifice they're making."

The event will also feature musical performances by Raja Kumari, Yuna, Jay Park and H1GHR Music, M-Flo and guitarist Miyavi, James Reid, P-Lo, Agnez Mo, Shawn Wasabi, Yultron, MILCK, Raisa and many more. To mark the occasion, hip-hop group Far East Movement is debuting a new song, "We are the truth".

The online concert and fundraiser will stream live on Amazon Music's Twitch Channel.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

(Source: IANS)

Tags
rapper songwriter Raja Kumari Yuna Jay Park H1GHR Music M-Flo guitarist Miyavi James Reid
Related news
News | 20 May 2020

23-year-old Declan J Donovan performed live for 'Vh1 Quarantunes'

MUMBAI: The young singer-songwriter Declan J Donovan from Harlow, Essex performed live on the Instagram page of Vh1 India for ‘Vh1 Quarantunes’ on 15th May 2020 at 7pm.

read more
News | 15 May 2020

Nikhil Chinapa and Raja Kumari hold the baton high for gender neutral music at MTV Hustle From Home

MUMBAI: Two weeks into the launch, MTV Hustle From Home has struck the chord with music lovers across India hosted by our favorite, VJ Gaelyn Mendonca along with the king and queen of Hip-hop – Raftaar and Raja Kumari.

read more
News | 15 May 2020

Raja Kumari, NERVO, Krewella unite for 'Goddess'

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has collaborated with EDM band Krewella and the DJ duo NERVO for the first time for the empowering anthem "Goddess".

read more
News | 15 May 2020

South India's no.1 YouTuber Madan Gowri collaborates with rapper Arivu for a song on casteism in modern times!

MUMBAI: South India's no. 1 YouTuber Madan Gowri has collaborated with well known rapper Arivu of Therukural fame for his first ever video song.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Iggy Azalea leaves fans confused after posting a picture in Instagram

MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea, who has been conspicuously absent from Instagram has made a comeback return showing off her washboard abs, following unconfirmed reports she had a baby with Playboi Carti less than two weeks ago.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City's cross genre, multi-language content, now on Spotify

­­­­MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has partnered with Spotify, the world’s moread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches ‘Independent Together #StayAtHome #StayEntertained

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supporread more

News
BIG FM collaborates with Spotify, offering listeners with exclusive marquee content

MUMBAI: Big FM one of the largest radio networks in the country has tied up with Spotify for an eread more

News
Supermoon Live to home is all set to enter the International Arena

MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more

News
Radio City, Union HRD Minister, Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks about how Indian education system combats with Covid-19

MUMBAI: While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a locread more

top# 5 articles

1
Each One, Reach One': Raftaar gives his mantra on MTV Hustle from Home

MUMBAI: In this week’s episode of Hustle from Home, the dapper rapper Raftaar infuses a positive energy and encourages the mantra of ‘Each one, Reach...read more

2
Lost Stories release up-beat electronic rendition of folk classic 'Mai Ni Meriye' with Artist Originals

MUMBAI: Lost Stories today released their latest single ‘Mai Ni Meriye’, (feat. Jonita Gandhi and Ashwin Adwani) with Artist Originals (AO),...read more

3
Aussie band The Buckleys set for India debut with virtual tour

MUMBAI: Australian pop music and siblings’ band, The Buckleys, is set to bring their virtual tour to India. They will be performing for Indian music...read more

4
Tiësto's Musical Freedom announces first compilation ever 'Musical Freedom Unlimited' and world's biggest back-to-back online stream to celebrate

MUMBAI: We could all use some uplifting news right now, and the upcoming release of the first compilation from Tiësto’s Musical Freedom label since...read more

5
King Kaazi and Milind Gaba share a good chemistry

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer King Kaazi prominently known for his songs like Gym Boys, Burj Kalifa, Desi Dude and many more has added another...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group