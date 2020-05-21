Miley Cyrus's quarantine haircut 'pixie mullet' and she loves it

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus changed up her hair in quarantine getting the hairstyle of her dreams, and the cut is one of the most unique to come out of this era. Miley's mother Tish Cyrus worked with Miley's hairstylist Sally Hershberger to cut and style Miley's hair into a pixie mullet. Hershberger, People noted, originally cut Miley's hair into a mullet in January. But the bottom line is the same: Miley's new hair transformation is so unique, so her, and should only be done under the guidance of a professional. (Seriously, trying this at home is a recipe for disaster.)

Ultimately, "Miley loved the final look as much as I did!" Hershberger said. "It’s so cool and daring to mesh together two styles into one that really expresses her own sense of style."

Whether it's Taylor Swift treating herself to home-made pink and blue highlights, Kylie Jenner using her quarantine time to slowly transition her hair back to bleached blonde or Bella Hadid chopping in a fresh new noughties fringe, the A-list are seriously getting into the DIY 'dos.

