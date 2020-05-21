Here's how Smriti Khanna shot for the song 'Wajah' during pregnancy

MUMBAI: Actress Smriti Khanna, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, has been featured in a new song titled "Wajah", along with her husband Gautam Gupta.
In an interview with IANS, the new mommy spoke about the making of the track's video, revealing she was a bit sceptical shooting for the song as she was heavily pregnant at that time.
"The song was shot in November and I was proper pregnant that time. I had several questions in my mind on how I am going to look. But everything went off smoothly. We went to Armenia for the shoot. The whole team was very supportive. They took proper care of me. They gave me loose clothes for the shoot. Thankfully, I did not look the way I imagined I might have," Smriti said.
The "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi " actress also recalled how fun and challenging it was to shoot in Armenia's cold weather.
"The weather was pretty cold there. I remember there was one shot where I was freezing. There was a swing in the middle of a lake and I had to walk there. It was six or seven in the morning and the temperature was around minus 5 degrees Celsius. After the particular shot, the team was ready with hot towels and hot coffee. Shooting that sequence was tough but I ended up having a lot of fun," she added.
"Wajah" is sung by Rahul Jain.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Big FM one of the largest radio networks in the country has tied up with Spotify for an eread more
MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more
MUMBAI: While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a locread more
MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technread more
MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more
MUMBAI: Lost Stories today released their latest single ‘Mai Ni Meriye’, (feat. Jonita Gandhi and Ashwin Adwani) with Artist Originals (AO),...read more
MUMBAI: After the smashing success of United At Home in Miami, which raised more than $750,000 USD for COVID-19 relief charities and drew more than...read more
MUMBAI: The Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish is on the top of the world. At such a young age, she has become a phenomenon, garnering the hearts of...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-lyricist-music composer duo Kabir-Athar has added another feather into their cap “Dil Haare” featuring Gitanjali Pathak and music...read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus changed up her hair in quarantine getting the hairstyle of her dreams, and the cut is one of the most unique to come out of this...read more