News |  21 May 2020 11:53

Here's how Smriti Khanna shot for the song 'Wajah' during pregnancy

MUMBAI: Actress Smriti Khanna, who recently gave birth to a baby girl, has been featured in a new song titled "Wajah", along with her husband Gautam Gupta.

In an interview with IANS, the new mommy spoke about the making of the track's video, revealing she was a bit sceptical shooting for the song as she was heavily pregnant at that time.

"The song was shot in November and I was proper pregnant that time. I had several questions in my mind on how I am going to look. But everything went off smoothly. We went to Armenia for the shoot. The whole team was very supportive. They took proper care of me. They gave me loose clothes for the shoot. Thankfully, I did not look the way I imagined I might have," Smriti said.

The "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi " actress also recalled how fun and challenging it was to shoot in Armenia's cold weather.

"The weather was pretty cold there. I remember there was one shot where I was freezing. There was a swing in the middle of a lake and I had to walk there. It was six or seven in the morning and the temperature was around minus 5 degrees Celsius. After the particular shot, the team was ready with hot towels and hot coffee. Shooting that sequence was tough but I ended up having a lot of fun," she added.

"Wajah" is sung by Rahul Jain.

(Source: IANS)

