RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 May 2020 12:18 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish partners up with Takashi Murakami for the brand Uniqlo

MUMBAI: The Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish is on the top of the world. At such a young age, she has become a phenomenon, garnering the hearts of legions of fans, all of whom are enraptured as much for her talent as her personal style which is mostly comfortable, baggy clothing that doesn't hug her figure or flatter her frame. She is even known for experimenting with her hair shades!

Taking her love for experimenting and fashion further, Eilish has collaborated with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to create a collection for the brand Uniqlo. The line, which falls under the retailer’s UT collection, consists of six slouchy T-shirts each for men, women, and children in bright neon colors that feature the singer’s name and prints from her Blohsh merchandise, along with Murakami’s manga-style florals.

Though Eilish and Murakami have nearly 40 years separating them, the pairing of these two creative forces, according to Uniqlo’s president of global creative, John C. Jay, was a no-brainer. They are “two of the most influential global creators come together as a new expression of art for all,” he said in a statement.

Indeed, this isn't the first time that the duo will be working together for a collaboration! They apparently messaged each other on Instagram to collaborate for the music video “You Should See Me In A Crown”.

The Billie Eilish x Takashi murakami collection will be priced between 10 and 15 USD and will be available online from May 25.

Tags
Billie Eilish Grammy winning
Related news
News | 19 May 2020

Ananya Birla: It feels amazing to now officially be a part of the Maverick Family

MUMBAI: Indian singer-songwriter Ananya Birla has a strong-willed for music, where she signed with Universal Music India in 2016. She has recently added a new collaboration with Maverick management.

read more
News | 08 May 2020

Billie Eilish unveils to Apple Music about many things

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music to chat about her new Apple Music show ‘me & dad Radio’, working on new music, fostering puppies, growing up with her fans, and more.

read more
News | 08 May 2020

Neha Kakkar ranked second in the list of 'Most viewed artist on YouTube'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar who is famously known for her mesmerising voice and creating a record of having maximum followers on Instagram, a testimony of it can be seen through the number of fanclubs dedicated to her.

read more
News | 06 May 2020

Billie Eilish topped best selling single 2019

MUMBAI: Streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music drove the success, accounting for more than half (56.1%) of all revenues - a total of $11.4bn (£9.2bn).

read more
News | 28 Apr 2020

Selena Gomez tells Apple Music Rihanna is her favorite artist, shares love of Billie Eilish

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez joins Zane Lowe to share her 'At Home With’ Apple Music playlist and discusses how she’s been keeping busy and building a studio at home to allow her to make new music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM collaborates with Spotify, offering listeners with exclusive marquee content

MUMBAI: Big FM one of the largest radio networks in the country has tied up with Spotify for an eread more

News
Supermoon Live to home is all set to enter the International Arena

MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more

News
Radio City, Union HRD Minister, Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks about how Indian education system combats with Covid-19

MUMBAI: While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a locread more

News
#Dancewithlight trends as Likee unveils new neon light Magic Stickers

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technread more

Press Releases
Fever Network announces its latest campaign: 'Bounce Back Bharat!'

MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kabir-Athar: 'Dil Haare' is for anyone who has been heartbroken and believes to get over it

MUMBAI: Singer-lyricist-music composer duo Kabir-Athar has added another feather into their cap “Dil Haare” featuring Gitanjali Pathak and music...read more

2
Miley Cyrus's quarantine haircut 'pixie mullet' and she loves it

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus changed up her hair in quarantine getting the hairstyle of her dreams, and the cut is one of the most unique to come out of this...read more

3
Watch The Fool tarot card take a psychedelic journey in new Shape Of Water 'Scar' music video

MUMBAI: New album Great Illusions out June 12, 2020. Produced by Paul Reeve (Muse, Beta Band, Supergrass) with Sky Van Hoff (Rammstein, Kreator,...read more

4
Each One, Reach One': Raftaar gives his mantra on MTV Hustle from Home

MUMBAI: In this week’s episode of Hustle from Home, the dapper rapper Raftaar infuses a positive energy and encourages the mantra of ‘Each one, Reach...read more

5
Aussie band The Buckleys set for India debut with virtual tour

MUMBAI: Australian pop music and siblings’ band, The Buckleys, is set to bring their virtual tour to India. They will be performing for Indian music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group