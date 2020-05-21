Billie Eilish partners up with Takashi Murakami for the brand Uniqlo

MUMBAI: The Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish is on the top of the world. At such a young age, she has become a phenomenon, garnering the hearts of legions of fans, all of whom are enraptured as much for her talent as her personal style which is mostly comfortable, baggy clothing that doesn't hug her figure or flatter her frame. She is even known for experimenting with her hair shades!

Taking her love for experimenting and fashion further, Eilish has collaborated with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to create a collection for the brand Uniqlo. The line, which falls under the retailer’s UT collection, consists of six slouchy T-shirts each for men, women, and children in bright neon colors that feature the singer’s name and prints from her Blohsh merchandise, along with Murakami’s manga-style florals.

Though Eilish and Murakami have nearly 40 years separating them, the pairing of these two creative forces, according to Uniqlo’s president of global creative, John C. Jay, was a no-brainer. They are “two of the most influential global creators come together as a new expression of art for all,” he said in a statement.

Indeed, this isn't the first time that the duo will be working together for a collaboration! They apparently messaged each other on Instagram to collaborate for the music video “You Should See Me In A Crown”.

The Billie Eilish x Takashi murakami collection will be priced between 10 and 15 USD and will be available online from May 25.