RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 May 2020 13:06 |  By RnMTeam

Youngest pop star Dhvani Bhanushali becomes India’s No. 1 YouTube star with 1.4 Billion views for her singles Vaaste & Leja Re

MUMBAI: While pop icons are possibly the biggest celebrities in the West, India hadn't witnessed a teen sensation till two years ago. And then, T-Series talent Dhvani Bhanushali came to the forefront and completely changed the game. On one hand, she was topping charts with her terrific numbers and popular music videos and on the other, she was shattering age old preconditions and norms attached to age, experience and talent. Dhvani who's considered the Indian teen sensation today, is 1.4 billion strong on the Internet today for her single Vaaste & Leja Re!

She has proved, with her dedication and hard work, that nothing is impossible and age doesn't define talent or success. Dhvani has turned out to be the No. 1 YouTube star of India to achieve 1.4 billion views and counting on YouTube for super hit singles Leja Re and Vaaste. Making her foray into the space with a cutesy Leja Re, the video became an instant rage with the youth and the older generation alike, crossing over 600 million views on YouTube in a short span. That wasn't all. She doubled it up with an even more successful second stint - Vaaste - that not only made her an overnight sensation but also brought out the performer in her. Vaaste turned out to be the #1 song on all lists - nationally and globally. Even in the recently released IFPI Global Music Report 2020, Dhvani's soulful rendition of Vaaste ranked highest in the list of top 10 songs of 2019 competing with non-film songs, the popular single was a true winner proving the huge impact of pop music. Not just that, the music video has clocked over 800 million views already and is also the most liked song on the channel ever. Together, Dhvani alone has delivered over 1.4 billion views with just two tracks and that's incredible!

A visibly happy Dhvani shares, "It's been a beautiful journey for me. I could have never imagined that whatever I had dreamt of, will come true so soon. I have always wanted to be a pop icon and today, wherever I go, people recognise me and shower me with a lot of love. I just want to thank everyone for all the love and support they have shown towards me and my songs. Without my fans and the audience, I wouldn't have been able to achieve this and the fact that cumulatively, both the songs crossed 1.4 billion mark on the Internet gives me a sense of happiness and pride. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and the entire team for giving me a chance to showcase my talent and I hope I can make them even prouder with my work henceforth. A special thanks to Tanishk Bagchi, who did a fantastic job with the composition, Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru who directed the music videos so beautifully."

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali T-Series Tanishk Bagchi Radhika Rao Vinay Sapru IFPI Global Music Report
Related news
News | 15 May 2020

Darshan Raval, Tulsi Kumar come together for new song

MUMBAI: Singing sensations Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar have collaborated with each other on a new song, titled "Tere Naal".It is a song about two people who want to be together but are forced to stay apart due to circumstances beyond their control.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar collaborate on new song

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Neha Kakkar has collaborated with her brother, composer-singer Tony Kakkar on a new song, titled "Bheegi bheegi". The romantic ballad is written by Tony along with Prince Dubey.

read more
News | 08 May 2020

'Vaaste' singer Nikhil D'souza's EP with twin-track out

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikhil Dsouza has unveiled his latest EP, "People", which features a twin-track sung in English and Hindi.The EP follows his single, "Sitaare" released in September last year.

read more
News | 07 May 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali's new single 'Jeetenge Hum' is a dedication to frontline workers

MUMBAI: The phenomenal young singer, Dhvani Bhanushali has added another feather to her cap “Jeetenge Hum” composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir under T-Series.

read more
News | 06 May 2020

Indian pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali's single Vaaste named as the top song of 2019

MUMBAI: For the last couple of years, there has been one musical artist who has made sure that she makes a place in everyone’s hearts with her soulful voice and that is none other than Dhvani Bhanushali.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Supermoon Live to home is all set to enter the International Arena

MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more

News
Radio City, Union HRD Minister, Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks about how Indian education system combats with Covid-19

MUMBAI: While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a locread more

News
#Dancewithlight trends as Likee unveils new neon light Magic Stickers

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technread more

Press Releases
Fever Network announces its latest campaign: 'Bounce Back Bharat!'

MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

News
Big FM's select marquee content is now exclusively available on Spotify

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has collaborated with Spotify, the most poread more

top# 5 articles

1
NCPA@home Presents Israeli Saxophonist Yuval Cohen

MUMBAI: The perennial search for new horizons and untapped perspectives are the motivating forces behind the music of saxophonist and composer,...read more

2
23-year-old Declan J Donovan performed live for 'Vh1 Quarantunes'

MUMBAI: The young singer-songwriter Declan J Donovan from Harlow, Essex performed live on the Instagram page of Vh1 India for ‘Vh1 Quarantunes’ on...read more

3
Jonas Brothers two new singles, 'Five More Minutes' And 'X' will enlighten your sprite

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers, on Friday, released a new song with the Colombian singer Karol G, along with “X”, they also released another song titled, “...read more

4
B -Town couple and new parents Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna give major couple goals in Wajah, a romantic song by Jjust Music

MUMBAI: B- Town actors and new parents Gautam Gupta and wife Smriti Khanna steal the show as they feature in a newly released song, which has been...read more

5
Youngest pop star Dhvani Bhanushali becomes India’s No. 1 YouTube star with 1.4 Billion views for her singles Vaaste & Leja Re

MUMBAI: While pop icons are possibly the biggest celebrities in the West, India hadn't witnessed a teen sensation till two years ago. And then, T-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group