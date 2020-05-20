RadioandMusic
News |  20 May 2020

TV couple Yash, Amrapali shoot at home for music video amid lockdown

MUMBAI: TV couple Yash Sinha and Amrapali Gupta will shoot at home amid the lockdown, for the music video of "Teri bindiya" sung by Amitabh Narayan of "Indian Idol" fame.

"It's really fun and totally a new experience shooting at home with limited resources. I'm sure people will love and appreciate our work," Amrapali said.

She did more than acting in the video.

"It was fun with no make-up artist and hair dressers, we got ourselves ready," she said.

Yash mostly enjoyed directing each other.

"It was fun in directing each other. It was totally a new experience to help each other in getting ready. We really enjoyed it. This is the best memory of our lockdown," he said.

This isn't their first project together. Amrapali and Yash had earlier featured in the TV show, "Teen Bahuraniyan". They later participated in the dance reality show "Nach Baliye".

(Source: IANS)

(Source: IANS)

TV couple Yash Sinha Amrapali Gupta Teri bindiya Amitabh Narayan Indian Idol
