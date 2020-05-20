RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 May 2020 16:20 |  By RnMTeam

Shaan, " I used to wake up at times and shout, 'Welcome everybody to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa"

MUMBAI: While humanity strives to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic challenge, we need a strong force to bind us as a collective and inspire us, as a community, to rally and support the front-line care-givers and workers who have toiled selflessly for the greater good.  And there is nothing better than Music which holds the amazing power to unite, heal and uplift the mood of the nation. In fact, ever since its inception 25 years ago, India’s longest-running non-fiction franchise – Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has leveraged the power of music in uplifting the common man – giving him the country’s most definitive platform to showcase his singing talent. It is only befitting, then, that with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa crossing its 25-year milestone in 2020, Zee TV is coming up with an industry first initiative, Ek Desh Ek Raag, to help humanity rise above the gloom of the pandemic through the power of music. ‘Ek Desh Ek Raag’ will start on 23rd May with a 25-hour Music Marathon on digital. The 25 Year milestone will culminate in a grand Ek Desh Ek Raag concert on 24th May, 7 PM onwards in 10 national languages across 19 ZEE channels with the most iconic faces of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singing from the confines of their homes. 

 While various top artists like Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Javed Ali, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kamal Khan and Debojit amongst others are coming together to sing for this noble initiative, India’s favourite singer-cum-host Shaan will be seen hosting Ek Desh, Ek Raag.  The ace musician has been a host of the musical franchise several times and he is kicked about hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s silver jubilee fund-raiser!  In fact, he even shared a few interesting anecdotes from 2002 when he was hosting the show. He mentioned how he had dreams about being on the stage and welcoming everyone to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The musician also used to leave his wife scared by starting to recite the lines he had memorised in his sleep. At a time when there were no teleprompters or one-ear mics, Shaan used to memorise all his lines from scratch. This not only enabled him to deliver his lines with flourish, but also improvise and get more spontaneous. Well, Shaan is truly the best at what he does!

 Talking about reciting his lines in his sleep, Shaan revealed, "I used to wake up from sleep at times and say 'Welcome everybody to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' and my wife used to think that I have gone mad. But those were the days!  I don’t know if I was the best host or not, but back in the day, things weren't as easy and I put in a considerable amount of effort to ensure I did my best. I was somebody who didnt have a strong command over spoken Hindi and neither did we have teleprompters to help us with our cues. So we had to stand beside the participants even while they were performing only to boost their morale and had to remember every line and every cue by heart. There was no scope for mistakes and everything was manual. But I guess that's what made it natural."

The singer also mentioned how it is now difficult for him to host, but he is quite kicked about Ek Desh Ek Raag. As Shaan added, "To be honest, I will be turning 50 in three years and since my eyes have lesser optical power now, I wear glasses. So the teleprompter is a big issue for me while hosting these days. But, I feel honoured to be the sutradhaar of this industry-first concert where the most popular faces of the franchise cutting across regional boundaries perform for India during such a testing time from the confines of their homes. I urge our viewers to do their bit for the underprivileged as proceeds of the concert and the 25 hour LIVE-athon across ZEE's official Facebook pages will go to the India COVID Response Fund by GiveIndia,the fundraiser platform that is working towards Covid-19 relief with partner NGOs".

How excited are you to see Shaan host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa - Ek Desh Ek Raag?

Tune into the official Facebook page of ZEE TV for 25 Hour special LIVE-athon on 23rd May and the musical concert ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’ on 24th May at 7 pm across all ZEE channels!

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

Tags
Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Ek Desh Ek Raag Shaan Himesh Reshammiya Udit Narayan Alka Yagnik Richa Sharma Javed Ali Kavita Krishnamurthy
Related news
News | 20 May 2020

Shaan recalls his days of 'natural' show hosting

MUMBAI: Singer-anchor Shaan is preparing to host the grand fundraising concert "Ek Desh, Ek Raag", which will celebrate 25 years of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa". Looking back, he has shared some interesting anecdotes from his hosting days in 2002.

read more
News | 20 May 2020

Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan, Javed Ali unite for COVID-19 anthem

MUMBAI: Music stars Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan and Javed Ali come together to salute the spirit of the frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic through their anthem "Hum honge kamiyaab".

read more
News | 18 May 2020

Ayaz Ismail to unveil Eid song

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Ayaz Ismail says the world is currently in a "bizarre situation", but he has full faith in God. He is now set to release an Eid song.

read more
News | 12 May 2020

Shaan, Sonu Kakkar, Iulia Vantur among singers uniting for 'World Prayer'

MUMBAI: Singers Shaan, Sonu Kakkar, Iulia Vantur, Rituraj Mohanty, Abhiman Chatterjee and Mrinal Casewa have come together for composer Sachin Gupta's "World Prayer: A Song in 7.83HZ Earth Frequency".

read more
News | 09 May 2020

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' 25th anniversary gala to be a virtual affair

MUMBAI: The iconic music show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a 25-hour virtual music marathon, which will also raise funds to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Supermoon Live to home is all set to enter the International Arena

MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more

News
Radio City, Union HRD Minister, Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks about how Indian education system combats with Covid-19

MUMBAI: While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a locread more

News
#Dancewithlight trends as Likee unveils new neon light Magic Stickers

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technread more

Press Releases
Fever Network announces its latest campaign: 'Bounce Back Bharat!'

MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

News
Big FM's select marquee content is now exclusively available on Spotify

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has collaborated with Spotify, the most poread more

top# 5 articles

1
NCPA@home Presents Israeli Saxophonist Yuval Cohen

MUMBAI: The perennial search for new horizons and untapped perspectives are the motivating forces behind the music of saxophonist and composer,...read more

2
23-year-old Declan J Donovan performed live for 'Vh1 Quarantunes'

MUMBAI: The young singer-songwriter Declan J Donovan from Harlow, Essex performed live on the Instagram page of Vh1 India for ‘Vh1 Quarantunes’ on...read more

3
Jonas Brothers two new singles, 'Five More Minutes' And 'X' will enlighten your sprite

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers, on Friday, released a new song with the Colombian singer Karol G, along with “X”, they also released another song titled, “...read more

4
B -Town couple and new parents Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna give major couple goals in Wajah, a romantic song by Jjust Music

MUMBAI: B- Town actors and new parents Gautam Gupta and wife Smriti Khanna steal the show as they feature in a newly released song, which has been...read more

5
Youngest pop star Dhvani Bhanushali becomes India’s No. 1 YouTube star with 1.4 Billion views for her singles Vaaste & Leja Re

MUMBAI: While pop icons are possibly the biggest celebrities in the West, India hadn't witnessed a teen sensation till two years ago. And then, T-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group