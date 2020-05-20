NCPA@home Presents Israeli Saxophonist Yuval Cohen

MUMBAI: The perennial search for new horizons and untapped perspectives are the motivating forces behind the music of saxophonist and composer, Yuval Cohen. A leading figure of Israeli Jazz, he probes and dissects a multitude of worlds, the links and boundaries between them. Yuval Cohen performed in India along with his equally talented bandmates Maya Belsitzman: Cello, Yonatan Voltzok: Trombone, Guy Levi: Double Bass, Gadi Lehavi: Piano and Jonathan Rosen: Drums, last year during International Jazz Festival and mesmerised the audiences. You can watch Yuval Cohen Sextet once again on Thursday, 21st May at 6.00 pm on YouTube page of NCPA.
Cohen has carved a niche for himself in the jazz world through his masterful compositions. His compositions stem from a unique set of influences: the jazz tradition, classical music, and Israeli music. The 10-part KadishZuger Suite, is latest work of chamber jazz sextet, synthesizes western Romantic music, traditional Jazz and the Israeli music that Cohen grew up with. With its strong melodies, varied layers and textures, the piece culminates in a rich and complex musical experience with a uniquely contemporary feel.
NCPA@home series includes exclusive videos and content across genres from NCPA's extensive archival library. Block your calendar and stay tuned to NCPA's YouTube page to enjoy an exclusive showcase of Musical Concerts!
