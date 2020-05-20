RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 May 2020 16:36 |  By RnMTeam

NCPA@home Presents Israeli Saxophonist Yuval Cohen

MUMBAI: The perennial search for new horizons and untapped perspectives are the motivating forces behind the music of saxophonist and composer, Yuval Cohen. A leading figure of Israeli Jazz, he probes and dissects a multitude of worlds, the links and boundaries between them. Yuval Cohen performed in India along with his equally talented bandmates Maya Belsitzman: Cello, Yonatan Voltzok: Trombone, Guy Levi: Double Bass, Gadi Lehavi: Piano and Jonathan Rosen: Drums, last year during International Jazz Festival and mesmerised the audiences. You can watch Yuval Cohen Sextet once again on Thursday, 21st May at 6.00 pm on YouTube page of NCPA.

Cohen has carved a niche for himself in the jazz world through his masterful compositions. His compositions stem from a unique set of influences: the jazz tradition, classical music, and Israeli music. The 10-part KadishZuger Suite, is latest work of chamber jazz sextet, synthesizes western Romantic music, traditional Jazz and the Israeli music that Cohen grew up with. With its strong melodies, varied layers and textures, the piece culminates in a rich and complex musical experience with a uniquely contemporary feel.

NCPA@home series includes exclusive videos and content across genres from NCPA's extensive archival library. Block your calendar and stay tuned to NCPA's YouTube page to enjoy an exclusive showcase of Musical Concerts!

 

Tags
NCPA Yuval Cohen Maya Belsitzman Cello Yonatan Voltzok Israeli Saxophonist Yuval Cohen
Related news
News | 13 May 2020

NCPA@home Presents Jazz Samba Express by Brazilian Maestro Jim Porto

MUMBAI: A virtuoso of Jazz Samba, Jim Porto is considered one of the greatest exponents of Brazilian music and in the world of Bossa Jazz.

read more
News | 05 May 2020

NCPA@home presents Grammy Award Winner André Reyes with the Gipsy Kings

MUMBAI: As a part of its invigorating digital series - NCPA@home,the National Centre for the Performing Arts(NCPA), Mumbai presents an electrifying performance by the Grammy Award Winner for the Best World Music Album 2013 and an 8-Time Grammy Award Nominee, Andre R

read more
News | 03 Apr 2020

National Centre for Performing Arts is just a click away!

MUMBAI: Don’t let the lockdown dull you spirits. While we get used to the new normal, India’s premier cultural institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), will showcase the best of events from its archives on YouTube to lift your spirits in these challenging times.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2020

The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) presents Guru in Residence

MUMBAI: India's Premier Cultural Institution, The National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in partnership with HSBC presents Guru in Residence. A masterclass on Bandish in Hindustani Music by Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty from 11th to 13th March at West Room1, NCPA.

read more
News | 11 Mar 2020

NCPA presents India-Denmark symphonic collaboration

MUMBAI: NCPA presents India-Denmark Symphonic Collaboration, featuring musicians of the Symphony Orchestra of India and Musicians from Denmark on Thursday, 19th March, and Friday, 20th March 2020 at the Experimental and Tata Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

read more

RnM Biz

News
Supermoon Live to home is all set to enter the International Arena

MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more

News
Radio City, Union HRD Minister, Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks about how Indian education system combats with Covid-19

MUMBAI: While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a locread more

News
#Dancewithlight trends as Likee unveils new neon light Magic Stickers

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technread more

Press Releases
Fever Network announces its latest campaign: 'Bounce Back Bharat!'

MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

News
Big FM's select marquee content is now exclusively available on Spotify

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has collaborated with Spotify, the most poread more

top# 5 articles

1
23-year-old Declan J Donovan performed live for 'Vh1 Quarantunes'

MUMBAI: The young singer-songwriter Declan J Donovan from Harlow, Essex performed live on the Instagram page of Vh1 India for ‘Vh1 Quarantunes’ on...read more

2
Jonas Brothers two new singles, 'Five More Minutes' And 'X' will enlighten your sprite

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers, on Friday, released a new song with the Colombian singer Karol G, along with “X”, they also released another song titled, “...read more

3
B -Town couple and new parents Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna give major couple goals in Wajah, a romantic song by Jjust Music

MUMBAI: B- Town actors and new parents Gautam Gupta and wife Smriti Khanna steal the show as they feature in a newly released song, which has been...read more

4
Youngest pop star Dhvani Bhanushali becomes India’s No. 1 YouTube star with 1.4 Billion views for her singles Vaaste & Leja Re

MUMBAI: While pop icons are possibly the biggest celebrities in the West, India hadn't witnessed a teen sensation till two years ago. And then, T-...read more

5
Jay Sean: Concerts unlikely till next year

MUMBAI: As people around the world remain in lockdown mode amid the coronavirus pandemic, Indian-origin British artiste Jay Sean is still trying to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group