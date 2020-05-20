B -Town couple and new parents Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna give major couple goals in Wajah, a romantic song by Jjust Music

MUMBAI: B- Town actors and new parents Gautam Gupta and wife Smriti Khanna steal the show as they feature in a newly released song, which has been rendered and composed by singer Rahul Jain, best known for his cover songs.
Titled Wajah, the romantic track has been produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s label, Jjust Music
Watch here:
A source says, “The track takes the audience through the journey of a couple, where the two distance from each other because of misunderstandings. The storyline also takes the viewers into a flashback, where the couple is seen happy and content in each other’s presence. Their love and inseparable attachment with each other is shown as one of the greatest strengths of their relationship. While the female protagonist, Smriti, is a fun-filled, happy-go-lucky person, who’s also a prankster, Gautam is seen as a serious guy, who’s introvert and likes to be on his own. The most attractive aspect about the song other than the soothing composition and lyrics is the warming chemistry between the two actors.”
Jjust Music has established itself as one of the most bankable music labels with popular songs like ‘Prada’ with Alia Bhatt, It's Navratri release ‘Choodiyan’ had international dance sensation Dytto perform alongside Jackky, romantic tune Haaye Ve by The punjab sensation Ammy Virk, the recent initiative Muskurayega India tuned by Vishal Mishra and featuring leading bollywood actors , among othwrs- this got listeners only wanting for more.
The music video for this love song was shot in the beautiful city, Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. The track releases today
