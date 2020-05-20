Armaan Malik warns of fraud Facebook page carrying his name

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik took to Twitter to warn his fans against a Facebook page titled "Armaan Malik Live". Mentioning that it is not managed by him, Armaan requested netizens to report and block the page.
"Please don't believe anything that the ‘Armaan Malik Live' page posts about me or on behalf of me on Facebook. It's NOT ME. I urge my fans to block or report that page and be careful," tweeted Armaan on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the "Control" singer also interacted with fans on Twitter during the day.
"Armaan it's very difficult to handle this stress, anxiety and can't even cry properly! I don't understand why this always happens with me," complained a fan.
The singer consoler her with his words: "I was also in the same boat yesterday but don't worry it'll all pass. Just distract yourself. Our phones are the biggest problem."
Another fan expressed: "Armaan right now I m feeling I will not achieve what I want my dreams."
The singer explained: "I have such days too. But take it one day at a time. Right now we all are in the same boat. There's no rush to achieve anything."
Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more
MUMBAI: While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a locread more
MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technread more
MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has collaborated with Spotify, the most poread more
MUMBAI: While pop icons are possibly the biggest celebrities in the West, India hadn't witnessed a teen sensation till two years ago. And then, T-...read more
MUMBAI: While humanity strives to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic challenge, we need a strong force to bind us as a collective and inspire us, as a...read more
MUMBAI: The perennial search for new horizons and untapped perspectives are the motivating forces behind the music of saxophonist and composer,...read more
MUMBAI: The young singer-songwriter Declan J Donovan from Harlow, Essex performed live on the Instagram page of Vh1 India for ‘Vh1 Quarantunes’ on...read more
MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers, on Friday, released a new song with the Colombian singer Karol G, along with “X”, they also released another song titled, “...read more