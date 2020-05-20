23-year-old Declan J Donovan performed live for 'Vh1 Quarantunes'

MUMBAI: The young singer-songwriter Declan J Donovan from Harlow, Essex performed live on the Instagram page of Vh1 India for ‘Vh1 Quarantunes’ on 15th May 2020 at 7pm.

During an exclusive interview with Radio and Music Donovan shared “It was so nice! I had a lot of fun, and the listeners were very engaging and sent me a lot of love” on collaboration with Vh1 India for Vh1 Quarantunes.

Declan J Donovan never imagined that the track he had written for his brother's wedding “Fallen So Young” to become viral, but when it did, he was completely blown away! And he loves this job so much.

Speaking about the learnings he had on his musical journey, “I’ve learned to always stay grounded and treat everyone with respect. I think in every industry there’s big ego’s but I’ve always tried to stay away from it and focused on my goals and enjoying the ride with my friends”.

In 2018 at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend, Donovan performed alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith and more.

The initial idea of the song “Vienna” which was released in June 2019 started from his friend jack meeting a girl while they were on tour. “They pretty much instantly fell in love and couldn’t take their eyes off each other the whole night. And after that night she went back to Vienna and we carried on the tour, I thought the story was amazing so decided to write about it”

When asked if we could expect him to make a debut performance in India he exclaimed, “Of course! As soon as this is over, I’d love to carry on touring the world and especially come over to India for a show or two”

The 23-year-old singer is spending his time by learning to play the piano and also, self-record his songs at home, so that’s taking up so much of his time.

Donovan sends a message to his fans in India, “Hope I can come and see you soon! It blows my mind that I can have fans on the other side of the world to me but I appreciate everyone so much” the young singer signs off.