The School of House launches e-learning platform for upcoming artists and dance music entrepreneurs

MUMBAI: As this year’s festival summer grinds to a halt, Amsterdam-based The School of House rises to the occasion with the launch of their international e-learning platform schoolofhouse.com.

Bringing together the expertise of some of Holland’s leading artists and industry experts, they offer a comprehensive curriculum with education and consultancy from industry professionals—including DJs Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, José Woldring (the PR-manager of Martin Garrix, Charlotte de Witte and Joris Voorn) (The Media Nanny), the social media strategist for Hardwell (NXTLI) and one of ID&T Events’ Brand Directors.

This is the first time The School of House’s content becomes accessible to aspiring and upcoming artists and dance music entrepreneurs around the world. The unique approach integrates video masterclasses, workbook assignments, feedback and consultancy, and covers a multitude of fields: DJ Skill & Performance, Career & Bookings, Music Production, Artist Profile & Social Media, Legal & Business and Press & Public Relations.

Hands-on Growth Strategy

Upcoming artists and entrepreneurs will find clear, in-depth answers to crucial questions like ‘Who am I as an artist?’ ‘How can I get booked at festivals and clubs?’ or ‘How do I make my fan base grow?’ A hands-on growth strategy is laid out in a series of useful assignments, arming students with purposeful skills, a broad understanding of dance music culture and a customized career plan for the future.

Courses and bundles come in all sizes and levels. Beginning DJ/producers can buy the complete Artist Starter Bundle, while more experienced can opt for the Artist Career Bundle—DIY only, or with added personal consultancy. They can also buy separate courses like Producing Your First Track in Ableton, Signing Your First Record Deal or Creating Content with Impact.

Founder Jan Maarten Hartong acknowledges these are trying times for the electronic music industry. “But I firmly believe in the agility and resilience of our scene and worldwide community. With this new platform, we hope to bring a positive and meaningful contribution to the future of both dance music’s culture and industry.”

The most promising artists are also linked to partnering festivals and labels to kickstart their career. Check out all the courses and bundles here.