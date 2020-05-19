RadioandMusic
Speed records and EYP brings for you Crossblade ORIGINALS - A music platform for indie artists, mentored by B Praak and Jassie Gill

MUMBAI: Crossblade ORIGINALS, a new music platform created by Speed Records and EYP Creations, was launched recently for India’s independent artists and musicians. The platform which is tailor-designed to develop independent artists in India’s fast-growing music scene is determined to give back to the musician's fraternity by utilizing its network, resources and experience in the music industry.

With their network, resources and experience in developing superstars of India, they are determined to deliver the same growth to indie growth. Crossblade ORIGINALS is a platform to create and manage the creative life cycle of independent artists. "It's a tough job, but it needs to be done. Then only the music scene of India can be developed and brought on the level at par with other countries. India has a lot of talent. A lot of composers and unique voices. But they are either hidden or unidentified.", says Nikhil Dwivedi, co-founder of EYP Creations.

Crossblade ORIGINALS is a music platform dedicated to artist development, content publishing and growth management. They are in the business of converting raw talent into a valuable performing artist.

