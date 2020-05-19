Sophie Turner shows off her baby bump, with Joe Jonas on her side

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner who first wed in Las Vegas on May 1, tied the knot at a chateau in France on Saturday. Recently Sophie Turner’s baby bump are doing the rounds on the internet.
Reports about Sophie being pregnant have been making headlines. Sophie and her hubby were snapped enjoying a stroll. Earlier, Sophie celebrated hubby Joe Jonas’s birthday in a special way. She gave a lovely surprise to Joe in the middle of his concert. Joe and Sophie shared a passionate kiss before cutting the birthday cake.
And eight weeks before their French bash, Joe, who wrote the new song “Hesitate” as a love letter to Turner, tied the knot during a surprise Las Vegas ceremony following the Billboard Music Awards. Their sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, who married Nick in India last year, told PEOPLE: “I was a bridesmaid and a flower girl. Double duty!”
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are probably making the most of the quarantine, by planning for their baby. The couple is expecting their first child, as they had announced it a few months ago. However, they have been pretty much lowkey about the pregnancy, with not much posts or revelations regarding the same. The duo recently was caught in camera strolling on the streets after a long time. The Game Of Thrones actress was seen flaunting her baby bump, with Joe on her side on the streets of Los Angeles.
