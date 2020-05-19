Musical journey of Ankahee's music composer Sid Paul

MUMBAI: Music composer and guitarist Sid Paul who got introduced to music by his dad who is a business man but was always passionate about music. After that, at the age of 14 Sid started with guitar but he never saw himself just as a guitarist so he explored music as a whole. And now Sid is not just a guitarist but also a music composer and performs with Indie as well as commercial bands.
In an exclusive interview with Radio and music Sid spoke about his recent composition ‘Ankahee’ a song which was part of Dice Media’s latest hit web series “Operation Mbbs” directed by Amrit Raj Gupta.
Sad Indie Bops, a playlist by Spotify
We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.
While speaking about its composition and team members Sid mentioned, “The song was composed in 10 mins. I only had the lyrics which were beautifully written by Durgesh Singh and the brief, while reading it I had the whole tune mapped out in my head. I am an emotional person and that’s what I put out in the song.”
‘The experience was heartfelt and beautiful. The song wouldn’t be complete without the singer Akanksha Bhandari, the series director Amrit Raj Gupta and the music team, Jignesh, Archit, Shivansh, Bhaskar and Rishi,” he further added.
When asked about his collaboration with Dice Media he said, “it has always been fun and they are great with their coordination’s as I have been working with them since 2018. Had my songs ‘Adhure’ composed for ‘What The Folks Season 2’ and ‘Season Aaya Wedding Da’ for ‘Home Sweet Office’. With ‘Ankahee’ too it was smooth and perfect.
In future Sid wishes to collaborate with Vishal Dadlani, Arijit Singh, Nikhil Dsouza, John Mayer, Sunidhi Chauhan, Lucky Ali.
In talks about his upcoming projects Sid has a lot of upcoming music in his pipeline which also includes a major song release which is sung by legendary Salim Merchant.
Stay tuned for more updates.
MUMBAI: While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a locread more
MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technread more
MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has collaborated with Spotify, the most poread more
MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, Taba Chake.read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Money Sondh who is famously known as “The Golden Voice” has added another song in his cap “Khush Reh Lenna” featuring the...read more
MUMBAI: The most unexpected collaboration hit the fans when Lady Gaga announced that her "Rain on Me" collab with Ariana Grande will arrive on Friday...read more
MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers, on Friday, released a new song with the Colombian singer Karol G, along with “X”, they also released another song titled, “...read more
MUMBAI: Indian singer-songwriter Ananya Birla has a strong-willed for music, where she signed with Universal Music India in 2016. She has recently...read more
MUMBAI: As this year’s festival summer grinds to a halt, Amsterdam-based The School of House rises to the occasion with the launch of their...read more