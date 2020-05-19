RadioandMusic
News |  19 May 2020 13:28 |  By Minal Owal

Musical journey of Ankahee's music composer Sid Paul

MUMBAI: Music composer and guitarist Sid Paul who got introduced to music by his dad who is a business man but was always passionate about music. After that, at the age of 14 Sid started with guitar but he never saw himself just as a guitarist so he explored music as a whole. And now Sid is not just a guitarist but also a music composer and performs with Indie as well as commercial bands.

In an exclusive interview with Radio and music Sid spoke about his recent composition ‘Ankahee’ a song which was part of Dice Media’s latest hit web series “Operation Mbbs” directed by Amrit Raj Gupta.

While speaking about its composition and team members Sid mentioned, “The song was composed in 10 mins. I only had the lyrics which were beautifully written by Durgesh Singh and the brief, while reading it I had the whole tune mapped out in my head. I am an emotional person and that’s what I put out in the song.”

‘The experience was heartfelt and beautiful. The song wouldn’t be complete without the singer Akanksha Bhandari, the series director Amrit Raj Gupta and the music team, Jignesh, Archit, Shivansh, Bhaskar and Rishi,” he further added.

When asked about his collaboration with Dice Media he said, “it has always been fun and they are great with their coordination’s as I have been working with them since 2018. Had my songs ‘Adhure’ composed for ‘What The Folks Season 2’ and ‘Season Aaya Wedding Da’ for ‘Home Sweet Office’. With ‘Ankahee’ too it was smooth and perfect.

In future Sid wishes to collaborate with Vishal Dadlani, Arijit Singh, Nikhil Dsouza, John Mayer, Sunidhi Chauhan, Lucky Ali.

In talks about his upcoming projects Sid has a lot of upcoming music in his pipeline which also includes a major song release which is sung by legendary Salim Merchant.

