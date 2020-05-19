Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' to release on 22nd May

MUMBAI: The most unexpected collaboration hit the fans when Lady Gaga announced that her "Rain on Me" collab with Ariana Grande will arrive on Friday, May 22, at midnight EST. She announced the new with a graphic on social media featuring the Thank U, Next singer.
Lady Gaga has recently added “Chromatica” in her fancy purse, she's bringing a few famous friends along for the ride. The singer recently unveiled the track list for her highly anticipated sixth album, revealing collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Blackpink.
In March, reports spread that the two pop stars were working on a song called "Rain on Me," and speculation only heightened after Gaga told Paper magazine that she's working on a dance track with a fellow female pop star.
Though we've yet to hear the track, Gaga teased that it's a "celebration of all the tears." She told Paper, "I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do”. The outlet even reported that the song includes the lyrics, "It's coming down on me, water like misery"—hinting toward "Rain on Me."
Grande also shared the news on Twitter.
Neither Gaga nor Grande is a stranger to big-name collaborations. The former famously teamed up with Beyoncé for 2009's "Telephone," while the latter has collabs with Missy Elliott, Pharrell Williams, and Nicki Minaj under her belt.
Chromatica was originally slated to release on April 10, but was delayed until later this year. Perhaps the unveiling of the track list is a sign that the full album will arrive soon.
