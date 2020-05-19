Jonas Brothers two new singles, 'Five More Minutes' And 'X' will enlighten your sprite

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers, on Friday, released a new song with the Colombian singer Karol G, along with “X”, they also released another song titled, “Five More Minutes” just minutes after releasing the former.
Jonas Brothers took to their Instagram profile and wrote, "New music is officially here people!! X featuring @karolg and 5 More Minutes are both out now." Along with the lead feature Karol G, X also has the signature marks of the pop band mates Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, giving the song a peppy, foot-tapping touch. Fans have been sharing their love for the new songs, which have come as the much-needed relief during the pandemic.
Priyanka Chopra had also shared the songs with her fans on her social media accounts. Many also believe that Five More Minutes was actually inspired by Priyanka. One of the song's verse reads, 'Right now you just look too good to me; I cannot fathom letting you leave. You got important places to be, Just please not yet (2). Give me five more minutes.'
It refers to the time Priyanka revealed in an old interview that, Priyanka had a car waiting for her to catch a flight back to India, but when Nick asked her to wait for just another drink, she couldn't resist and asked for "five more minutes" to her manager.
Billboard reported, Jonas Brothers and Karol G will also perform the new song on The Voice's upcoming two-hour virtual finale airing at 9 pm (EST) on May 19 on NBC
Earlier, Nick was seen performing online with Priyanka Chopra during the I For India concert. The couple joined many Indian and Hollywood celebrities to help raise funds and contribute towards India's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.
