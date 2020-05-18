MTV Hustle from Home music video spreads a positive cheer with a powerful rap song

MUMBAI: ‘Hope is a good thing, may be the best of things and no good thing ever dies’ goes a saying. As we continue to adapt to the new normal, all we can do is strive for a silver lining to sail through this crisis. And that’s exactly what the contestants of MTV Hustle are trying to convey through a specially curated music video. Hustle From Home music video, put together by the best of MTV Hustle Season 1 is a celebration of human spirit and positivity. From EPR, M Zee Bella, RCR to Shloka, Agsy and Void, the ace rappers have created a joyful rendition urging the citizens to stay strong as we all hustle indoors in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTV Hustle from Home is a unique 6-part series on rap music led by the king and queen of hip-hop, Raftaar and Rajakumari. Hosted by VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, Hustle from Home, which airs every Sunday at 7PM only on MTV has budding rappers jam it up and share their expertise on creating a rap song.

Watch the Hustle from Home music video here:

Roke na ruke ye Hustle, India we stay strong! MTV India presents #MTVHustleFromHome video that will pump up your day! #MTVHustle pic.twitter.com/OhIGJNZ1JJ — MTV India (@MTVIndia) May 17, 2020

