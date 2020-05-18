RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 May 2020 14:20 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Hustle from Home music video spreads a positive cheer with a powerful rap song

MUMBAI: ‘Hope is a good thing, may be the best of things and no good thing ever dies’ goes a saying. As we continue to adapt to the new normal, all we can do is strive for a silver lining to sail through this crisis. And that’s exactly what the contestants of MTV Hustle are trying to convey through a specially curated music video. Hustle From Home music video, put together by the best of MTV Hustle Season 1 is a celebration of human spirit and positivity. From EPR, M Zee Bella, RCR to Shloka, Agsy and Void, the ace rappers have created a joyful rendition urging the citizens to stay strong as we all hustle indoors in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MTV Hustle from Home is a unique 6-part series on rap music led by the king and queen of hip-hop, Raftaar and Rajakumari. Hosted by VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, Hustle from Home, which airs every Sunday at 7PM only on MTV has budding rappers jam it up and share their expertise on creating a rap song.

Watch the Hustle from Home music video here:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Tags
EPR Iyer RCR The Void MTV Hustle
Related news
News | 02 May 2020

Rap lovers, rejoice! Raftaar and Raja Kumari bring the magic of Rap with 'Hustle from Home'

There’s no denying the fact that rap as a genre has taken a giant leap and found its way into the mainstream music. Post an astounding season, MTV Hustle opened the doors for budding rappers to relive their passion and make their own mark.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2020

MTV Hustle contestant M-Zee Bella: Biggest competition and motivation was EPR

MUMBAI: M-Zee Bella aka Deepak Singh ruled the MTV Hustle stage for the longest time. On winning many verbal accolades from judges Nucleya, Raja Kumari and Raftaar, Bella always was in the list of their favorites.

read more
News | 10 Jan 2020

Radioandmusic.com's 'Artist of the week' Season 1 brought together musicians from all walks of life

MUMBAI:  India’s first website Radioandmusic.com dedicated to the world of radio and music, covering exclusive and breaking information of the music fraternity had introduced Artist of the week, where one could get an insight into their favorite musician in an exclusive chat with host Namrata Kal

read more
News | 19 Sep 2019

MTV Hustle: M-Zee Bella sets the stage on fire with a rap

MUMBAI: India’s first rap reality show, MTV Hustle brings to you the biggest highlights of this week’s episode, which is touted to be an epic rap banter between the contestants. M-Zee Bella will set the stag

read more
News | 11 Sep 2019

MTV Hustle: Five reasons why you cannot miss watching this week's episode!

MUMBAI: Unique compositions, powerful storytelling and foot-tapping beats, all underlined by rap, India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle boasts of a plethora of talent who take the center stage with some mesmerizing performances.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Fever Network announces its latest campaign: 'Bounce Back Bharat!'

MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

News
Big FM's select marquee content is now exclusively available on Spotify

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has collaborated with Spotify, the most poread more

News
New and Emerging Local Artists, now on Spotify's Radar

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, Taba Chake.read more

News
Fever Network announces its next campaign 'Digital Idol - A musical talent hunt'

Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stations Fread more

News
With fifteen original podcasts for India, Spotify continues to cater to local pop culture

MUMBAI: After launching the first three Spotify Original podcasts in India last December, the audread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sara Evans' new album "Copy that" out today!

MUMBAI: “Copy that”, the first solo studio album in three years from multi-platinum star Sara Evans is out today and opened at #1 on the iTunes...read more

2
Britney Spears thanks fans for sticking with her

MUMBAI: Pop star Britney Spears is celebrating 20 years of her second album ''Oops!... I Did It Again", and she has thanked her fans for sticking...read more

3
Avkash Mann described frontline workers as the real stars in 'Jatt Di Star'

MUMBAI: Singer Avkash Mann is back with another pop Punjabi song “Jatt Di Star” inspired by Latin and tropical music which is produced and composed...read more

4
Fly By Midnight on talks about the upcoming LIVE performance for Vh1 Quarantunes

MUMBAI: New York based retro-pop duo Fly By Midnight is comprised of songwriter Justin Bryte and producer-songwriter Slavo who is to perform LIVE...read more

5
Orlando, Katy have a lego room in their house

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom have a room dedicated to their lego collection and that the actor spends hours there.Perry...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group