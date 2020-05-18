India's Live Music & The COVID-19 pandemic 'Happy Holidays' Peter Cat Recording Co. Mental wellness for working women

RadioandMusic
MUMBAI: With the fate of Indian independent music industry and its calendar-highlight festivals hanging in the balance due to the ongoing lockdown, we evaluated how various musicians, promoters, managements and event companies are coping, and what the future might hold.

Soundtracking a trip down some fantastical dream-like memory lane buried in our subconscious, Little Whales offered an evocative prelude to their upcoming EP 'An Exercise in Patience' with the single 'Faults Of Youth', which premiered with Wild City.

•   Peter Cat Recording Co. released a collection of their older, nostalgic tunes with 'Happy Holidays'.
•   Wild City and Women In Labour will host a conversation on 'Mental Wellness For Working Women' on Thursday.
•   Watch the music video for Jamblu's 'My Dreams Are Better On Life Support' here.
•   Paul Purgas will trace the invention of minimal techno to India with 'Electronic India' on Sunday.
•   Abhilasha Sinha crowdsourced her music video for 'Mother' from nearly 500 people.
•   Listen to Oblique's latest EP 'Electric Birds in Concrete Jungles'.
•   Head here for some virtual events you can check out this weekend.

