News |  18 May 2020 17:39 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Fly By Midnight on talks about the upcoming LIVE performance for Vh1 Quarantunes

MUMBAI: New York based retro-pop duo Fly By Midnight is comprised of songwriter Justin Bryte and producer-songwriter Slavo who is to perform LIVE tomorrow 19th May, 2020 at 9pm on the Instagram Page of Vh1 India for Vh1 Quarantunes.

During the LIVE performance they are thinking about giving a sneak peek to another song that’s coming out later in the year, said Justin.

Slavo shared, “We’ll be playing acoustic, it’s almost like working backwards. Stripping our songs down to a place where we wrote them initially”.

Justin expresses his feelings on their first sold out show, “You see numbers on a computer screen, but then to see that translate to people in an audience is unreal”.

“It’s why we do what we do. It’s always been about the songwriting & live shows for us” Slavo adds.

Fly By Midnight were in their green room for their album show in NYC and started getting tons of texts from family/friends that the line was around the block, Justin shares this precious moment.  

Adding to the same, Slavo said, “Yeah we had never experienced anything like that before and I think that memory will stick with us for a long time”.

On regard to Indie-pop gaining momentum in recent years, Justin expressed, “I think pop in general has seen it’s peaks and valleys, but now more than ever I think there’s potential for it to be the mainstream again”.

“We’re proud to be one of the artists in the genre pushing for that” Slavo adds.

Fly By Midnight can only hope. In these times they are focusing on giving music to the world. They’re confident they will be back to the live show and would love to explore a leg of a tour being in India

Recently we’ve been listening to Armaan Malik. “Love that track ‘Control’” Justin said.

Further, Fly By Midnight would love to future collaborate with MUNA and Charli XCX.

Fly By Midnight Armaan Malik Vh1 India Vh1 Quarantunes Charli XCX
