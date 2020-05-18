Ellie Goulding fasts for 40 hours

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she occasionally fasts for "up to 40 hours" to maintain her figure, and insists that it is "safe".
The singer, who was once addicted to working out, only has water and other drinks for almost two days, and says it reduces inflammation, reports mirror.co.uk.
The 33-year-old has taken a go ahead from her doctor friend for this fitness regime.
"I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after. On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a lot of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues," she said.
"I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12). Fasting from time to is a great way to give your digestive system a break. It helps blood sugar control, and helps fight inflammation - the mother of all health problems," added the singer.
Earlier this year, the "Love me like you do" hitmaker, who is spending her lockdown with husband Caspar Jopling, admitted that she had been skipping songwriting and recording sessions to hone her fitness.
"I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun, I felt I had to go to the gym every single day," she said.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has collaborated with Spotify, the most poread more
MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, Taba Chake.read more
Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stations Fread more
MUMBAI: After launching the first three Spotify Original podcasts in India last December, the audread more
MUMBAI: ‘Hope is a good thing, may be the best of things and no good thing ever dies’ goes a saying. As we continue to adapt to the new normal, all...read more
MUMBAI: “Copy that”, the first solo studio album in three years from multi-platinum star Sara Evans is out today and opened at #1 on the iTunes...read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Britney Spears is celebrating 20 years of her second album ''Oops!... I Did It Again", and she has thanked her fans for sticking...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Avkash Mann is back with another pop Punjabi song “Jatt Di Star” inspired by Latin and tropical music which is produced and composed...read more
MUMBAI: New York based retro-pop duo Fly By Midnight is comprised of songwriter Justin Bryte and producer-songwriter Slavo who is to perform LIVE...read more