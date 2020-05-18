RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 May 2020 14:10 |  By RnMTeam

Ellie Goulding fasts for 40 hours

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she occasionally fasts for "up to 40 hours" to maintain her figure, and insists that it is "safe".

The singer, who was once addicted to working out, only has water and other drinks for almost two days, and says it reduces inflammation, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 33-year-old has taken a go ahead from her doctor friend for this fitness regime.

"I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after. On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a lot of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues," she said.

"I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12). Fasting from time to is a great way to give your digestive system a break. It helps blood sugar control, and helps fight inflammation - the mother of all health problems," added the singer.

Earlier this year, the "Love me like you do" hitmaker, who is spending her lockdown with husband Caspar Jopling, admitted that she had been skipping songwriting and recording sessions to hone her fitness.

"I felt as though I did at one point have a gym addiction that was just not fun, I felt I had to go to the gym every single day," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ellie Goulding Love Me Like You Do songwriting Caspar Jopling
Related news
News | 20 Apr 2020

Rolling Stones to participate in Lady GaGa's mega COVID-19 fundraiser concert

MUMBAI: Rock legends the Rolling Stones will perform at singer Lady GaGa's star-studded "One World: Together at Home" live streamed concert this weekend. Gaga will curate the two-hour global TV special,

read more
News | 20 Apr 2020

Ellie Goulding struggling with anxiety amid lockdown

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding has opened up about her struggle with anxiety during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying she is "finding this quite hard".

read more
News | 20 Apr 2020

SRK, Priyanka Chopra join Lady Gaga for corona relief concert

MUMBAI: Indian superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined Lady Gaga's star-studded "One World: Together at Home" to celebrate healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, and urged everyone to stay strong during the health crisis.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2020

Ellie Goulding helps provide phones to the homeless

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding has helped source 400 mobile phones, which will be given to homeless people to help them through the lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2020

Ellie Goulding performs better when she's nervous

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says she performs better when she's nervous. Mentoring one of the contestants on 'The Voice UK', Goulding said: "Every time I've gone out on stage without nerves, I haven't done a good performance. So embrace the nerves."

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Fever Network announces its latest campaign: 'Bounce Back Bharat!'

MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

News
Big FM's select marquee content is now exclusively available on Spotify

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has collaborated with Spotify, the most poread more

News
New and Emerging Local Artists, now on Spotify's Radar

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, Taba Chake.read more

News
Fever Network announces its next campaign 'Digital Idol - A musical talent hunt'

Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stations Fread more

News
With fifteen original podcasts for India, Spotify continues to cater to local pop culture

MUMBAI: After launching the first three Spotify Original podcasts in India last December, the audread more

top# 5 articles

1
MTV Hustle from Home music video spreads a positive cheer with a powerful rap song

MUMBAI: ‘Hope is a good thing, may be the best of things and no good thing ever dies’ goes a saying. As we continue to adapt to the new normal, all...read more

2
Sara Evans' new album "Copy that" out today!

MUMBAI: “Copy that”, the first solo studio album in three years from multi-platinum star Sara Evans is out today and opened at #1 on the iTunes...read more

3
Britney Spears thanks fans for sticking with her

MUMBAI: Pop star Britney Spears is celebrating 20 years of her second album ''Oops!... I Did It Again", and she has thanked her fans for sticking...read more

4
Avkash Mann described frontline workers as the real stars in 'Jatt Di Star'

MUMBAI: Singer Avkash Mann is back with another pop Punjabi song “Jatt Di Star” inspired by Latin and tropical music which is produced and composed...read more

5
Fly By Midnight on talks about the upcoming LIVE performance for Vh1 Quarantunes

MUMBAI: New York based retro-pop duo Fly By Midnight is comprised of songwriter Justin Bryte and producer-songwriter Slavo who is to perform LIVE...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group