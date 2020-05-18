RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 May 2020 14:53 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears thanks fans for sticking with her

MUMBAI: Pop star Britney Spears is celebrating 20 years of her second album ''Oops!... I Did It Again", and she has thanked her fans for sticking with her.

The 38-year-old singer on Saturday celebrated the anniversary of the hit album through an Instagram post. Her post was accompanied with a video compilation of clips from Spears' music videos and interviews she did while making and promoting the album, reports people.com.

"Thank you to whoever made this... I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn't expecting it !!!!!" Spears wrote alongside the video.

"Twenty years since the Oops! album... the anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy. all of my expectations were exceeded! And it's all thanks to you folks a. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl," she added.

''Oops!... I Did It Again'' released on May 16, 2000 and it held the record for 15 years for the biggest sales week ever for an album by a female artist.

Earlier this year, Spears also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the album's Grammy-nominated title track.

"Oops! how did 20 years go by so fast? I can't believe it," she wrote on Instagram in March.

"I remember that red suit was so freaking hot but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by! And now we're sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars... of course I am just kidding! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it... sending love to you all," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Britney Spears music Pop star
Related news
News | 18 May 2020

Noah on growing up in shadow of sister Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Noah Cyrus says it was really tough growing up in the shadow of her sister and pop star Miley Cyrus.

read more
News | 18 May 2020

Orlando, Katy have a lego room in their house

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom have a room dedicated to their lego collection and that the actor spends hours there.

read more
News | 18 May 2020

Avkash Mann described frontline workers as the real stars in 'Jatt Di Star'

MUMBAI: Singer Avkash Mann is back with another pop Punjabi song “Jatt Di Star” inspired by Latin and tropical music which is produced and composed by Bharatt-Saurabh under VYRL Original.

read more
News | 18 May 2020

Tulsi Kumar: Lockdown has given us different perspective of life

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar is ready with her new song, which she worked on during the lockdown. She says she didn't know 'work from home' could be equally productive.

read more
News | 18 May 2020

COVID-19: Keith Urban performs for over 200 healthcare workers

MUMBAI: Singer Keith Urban recently performed for more than 200 healthcare workers from Vanderbilt Health at Stardust Drive-In movie theatre outside Nashville, Tennessee, to thank them for fighting the battle against COVID-19.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Fever Network announces its latest campaign: 'Bounce Back Bharat!'

MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

News
Big FM's select marquee content is now exclusively available on Spotify

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, has collaborated with Spotify, the most poread more

News
New and Emerging Local Artists, now on Spotify's Radar

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, Taba Chake.read more

News
Fever Network announces its next campaign 'Digital Idol - A musical talent hunt'

Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stations Fread more

News
With fifteen original podcasts for India, Spotify continues to cater to local pop culture

MUMBAI: After launching the first three Spotify Original podcasts in India last December, the audread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sara Evans' new album "Copy that" out today!

MUMBAI: “Copy that”, the first solo studio album in three years from multi-platinum star Sara Evans is out today and opened at #1 on the iTunes...read more

2
Avkash Mann described frontline workers as the real stars in 'Jatt Di Star'

MUMBAI: Singer Avkash Mann is back with another pop Punjabi song “Jatt Di Star” inspired by Latin and tropical music which is produced and composed...read more

3
Fly By Midnight on talks about the upcoming LIVE performance for Vh1 Quarantunes

MUMBAI: New York based retro-pop duo Fly By Midnight is comprised of songwriter Justin Bryte and producer-songwriter Slavo who is to perform LIVE...read more

4
Orlando, Katy have a lego room in their house

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom have a room dedicated to their lego collection and that the actor spends hours there.Perry...read more

5
Noah on growing up in shadow of sister Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Noah Cyrus says it was really tough growing up in the shadow of her sister and pop star Miley Cyrus.Noah released the song "Young...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group