Avkash Mann described frontline workers as the real stars in 'Jatt Di Star'

MUMBAI: Singer Avkash Mann is back with another pop Punjabi song “Jatt Di Star” inspired by Latin and tropical music which is produced and composed by Bharatt-Saurabh under VYRL Original.

The song was made during a jamming session at the Universal Music India studio with the VYRL team, composers and producers said Avkash, sharing about the initial idea of the song. “We were just chilling and this song stood out and instantly we all felt the positive energy of the track and Saurabh starting jamming, everything happened organically nothing was planned. When it came into lyrics “Jatt Di Star” matches the sentiment of what the music is, it’s about telling someone ‘You are my star’, acknowledging someone else’s presence”.

Watch here:

When the music video was shot, they had no idea this situation will arise with that been said it occurred to him that the emotions behind it showing gratitude, positivity energy that’s still alive and applies to the current scenario. Especially when they consider the essential health care workers and all the people involved in it to keep humanity going “Those are the real stars” he exclaimed.

After the huge success with “Tere Vaaste” under VYRL Original, working for the second time, “I think our relationship has grown in the time frame, as for the first release I just signed and we released. But this time we tried and work the song together, they treat me like family and I love spending time with them. It was my personal wish to shoot in Cuba and they made that happen, VYRL is always there for their artist and makes us fulfil our vision”.

“I really feel I don’t have any one particular style and neither do I want to pursue. I just love the art and want to try different things and want people to expect me to do different things”, said Avkash with the idea of describing his style of music. “Every time I announce a song, I want people to be intrude as to what I’ll be doing, what type of song will be, production, composition. The element of surprise is something I want the audience to look forward because it keeps me inspired and motivated”.

During the lockdown there’s a lot of Netflix and reading, composing music and spending quality of time with his dad in Chandigarh as his mom and sister is unfortunately lockdown in Canada. “Lately the new thing I’m learning is Spanish, during the music video shoot in Cuba the people there spoke Spanish and I was so inclined to it” he shared.