RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 May 2020 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

Will K and Roshin deliver a massive track with 'Tarantino' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: The Australian DJ is back on Heldeep Records with a brand-new collaboration in the form of ‘Tarantino’ featuring Roshin. One of dance music’s most exciting producers today, Will K has been releasing on the biggest labels and has quickly become part of the Heldeep family.

With ‘Tarantino’ Will K and Roshin have found a great synergy, combining funky basslines with searing, catchy vocals.  An energetic beat accompanied by a hip-hop flavoured topline makes this track a true beast. A snarling bold riff expands into eclectic synths, building up to a heavy bass loaded drop.

Since the release of ‘Tasty’ in 2018, when the track took the helm as one of the most DJ-supported tracks of the year, Will K has been putting out banger after banger. Collaborating with artists such as Jebu and Corey James, and earning support from the likes of Oliver Heldens, Alesso and Martin Garrix, Will K has earned himself the title of most supported producer three years in a row.

Will K ft. Roshin ‘Tarantino’ is out now on Heldeep Records.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

Tags
Heldeep Records Will K Roshin Quentin Tarantino Oliver Heldens Alesso
Related news
News | 24 Apr 2020

Funkin Matt returns to Heldeep Records with future house gem 'White House'

MUMBAI: Funkin Matt continues to bridge the gap between futuristic house and techno with new single ‘White House’. The Norwegian DJ/producer has become a fixture of the growing house scene, providing quality music with room for experimentation and genre-twisting.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2020

ZKOSTA delivers two fresh singles ‘Words’ and ‘Just Be’

MUMBAI: This week on Monday, April 20, Austin-based DJ/producer--ZKOSTA--dropped two new singles, “Words” and “Just Be” featuring Mike Melinoe. The tracks can be described as a mixture of deep house and UK garage sounds, paired with vocals reminiscent of Kid Cudi’s space-like vibrato.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2020

Oliver Heldens returns with stunning new single 'Details'

MUMBAI: Global house music pioneer Oliver Heldens is back with his third new single of the year, unleashing ‘Details’ featuring acclaimed British singer Boy Matthews.

read more
News | 20 Mar 2020

Marc Benjamin & DNMKG cook up a hot vocal anthem on 'Horizons'

MUMBAI: Heldeep Records delivers another slammer, with a return from Marc Benjamin after his acclaimed ‘Wild Bill’ cut dropped on the label a couple of months ago. On this occasion, he teams up with rising talent DNMKG, who he collaborated with on ‘Hooked’ on Protocol Recordings last year.

read more
News | 21 Feb 2020

Sophie Francis delivers a slamming 'Roll up'

MUMBAI: Previously named one of The Netherlands’ most influential artists under 25 by Spotify alongside the likes of Martin Garrix and Oliver Heldens, and crowned as one of the best female dance acts to watch by Billboard, Sophie Francis has been one of the dance scene’s breakout successes of rec

read more

RnM Biz

News
With fifteen original podcasts for India, Spotify continues to cater to local pop culture

MUMBAI: After launching the first three Spotify Original podcasts in India last December, the audread more

News
Radio City entertains Digizens through various Digital initiatives amidst lockdown; Witnesses a 280% surge in reach across its Social Media platforms

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has undertaken various innovative and engaging read more

News
#StageBadlega - For arts, artists and the audiences

MUMBAI: It was in the early days of the lockdown when a few arts and media organisations came toread more

News
Audio Fusion systems makes wireless In-Ear monitoring accessible for all musicians

MUMBAI: Popular in-ear monitor system Audiofusion launches Android development with Kickstarter cread more

News
NTIA survey results reveal Night Time Economy Business concerns post lockdown

MUMBAI: Following a survey released to over 200 sample businesses nationally across the Night Timread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Shires partner with CMT for U.S. broadcast premiere of “About Last Night” acoustic music video

MUMBAI: The Shires, the UK’s best-selling country act of all time – comprised of Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle – are excited to partner with CMT for...read more

2
Vh1 Supersonic Plugin brings the world’s biggest artists LIVE to your digital screens

MUMBAI: Vh1 Supersonic, the multi-genre festival’s LIVE-streaming digital music extravaganza- Supersonic Plugin is back with a brand new session....read more

3
EXIT Festival share message of hope and unity at first post lockdown event

MUMBAI: EXIT Festival, known for supporting social change since the Serbian revolution in 2000, has sent the message of hope and unity in the first...read more

4
Piyush Shankar tries to bring 'little light' through his song in these dark times

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Piyush Shankar, who had worked on the soundtrack of "Article 15", has unveiled a song titled "Itna yaqeen rakhna", which aims...read more

5
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash collaborate with Grammy winner Sharon Isbin

MUMBAI: Legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have collaborated with multiple Grammy-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group