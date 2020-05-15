Seasonal Affected Beats releases a video for ‘Let the Light in'

MUMBAI: Seasonal Affected Beats’ debut EP 2 ° (2 degrees) released in March earlier this year to glowing reviews, and the collection of songs inspired by mental health, climate change, rapid urbanisation, socio-political issues and digital existentialism seemed apt for a world struggling with a global pandemic.

On May 15, Seasonal Affected Beats aka SAB released a video for the track ‘Let the Light in’, a collaboration with Delhi-based singer Kavya Trehan. ‘Let the Light in’ is part of the recently-released EP 2 ° (2 degrees).

Watch here:

Seasonal Affected Beats is the solo project of Tarun Balani, considered to be one of the finest jazz drummers in India.

“The music of 2 ° has an extremely personal narrative, but I am juxtaposing it with what’s happening in the outside world, so that my listeners can also find a part of themselves in my music,” says Balani of his debut EP.

The video, directed by talented photographer Parizad D and shot by another photographer Mohit Mukhi, is poignant and shot in warm, muted tones – imitating the fuzzy warmth of Kavya’s vocals – and shows two people trying to heal themselves and their bond.

On days when I’m filled with all this doubt

On days when I don’t know how to figure it out

Oh we loved, we cried, oh we tried, sure we did

Played our parts, said our lines, who am I to kid

So let the light in

Let the light in

“ ‘Let the Light in’ is a track which draws inspiration from the thought that we often disregard the power of pain and suffering as a pathway for us to discover self-love, self-care and healing. Whether it’s us, or our partner, a friend or a family member, allowing ourselves, and them the room to acknowledge this state of fragility and vulnerability, is where we often fall short,” he says.

“Through this song and video, I am depicting a person who’s suffering, and not in a state of good mental health, together with their partner experiencing the process of healing, self-care and recovery,” adds Tarun, who has a new release lined up for June with his group Dharma.

