News |  15 May 2020

Robbie Doherty and Keees. drop official lockdown video for club smash 'Pour The Milk'

MUMBAI: UK DJ and producer Robbie Doherty and Irish duo Keees have unveiled the official video for their smash single ‘Pour The Milk’. Directed by Max Siedentopf it is a self shot compilation of milk madness filmed during lockdown, out 15th May.

Already amassing over 10 million streams and counting since its November release ‘Pour The Milk’ has also become a phenomenon on video platform TikTok, peaking at #13 on the UK Top 40 TikTok playlist and #2 in the UK Dance playlist with over 58 million views to date.

Sampling the Suzanne Vega classic ‘Tom’s Diner’, ‘Pour The Milk’ has taken the world by storm, peaking at #2 in the UK Dance charts, receiving spins on both on BBC Radio 1 Dance Anthems and has been playlisted to Kiss FM, as well as generating support from big name DJs such as Jamie Jones, Michael Bibi and Skream.

‘Pour The Milk’ has since received remix treatment from the likes of Ejeca, breakthrough DJ and producer Sammy Porter and man of the moment Joel Corry - all stamping their own mark on infectious original.

Equally adept behind the decks, Doherty’s progressive sets have seen him tour extensively across the UK, performing at some of the country's best nightspots alongside the likes of Fisher, Sam Divine and Josh Butler.

Forming in 2015, Keees. quickly built a reputation DJing on the local club circuit and then began producing in 2017. Releasing their debut EP ‘Engange’ the following year, the boys haven’t looked back since.

With ‘Pour The Milk’ already an international club staple, the eye-catching official video looks destined to propel the track even further.

