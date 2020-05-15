RadioandMusic
News |  15 May 2020 16:58

Raja Kumari, NERVO, Krewella unite for 'Goddess'

MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has collaborated with EDM band Krewella and the DJ duo NERVO for the first time for the empowering anthem "Goddess".

"It's always been part of my DNA to work with other talented women and continue to create more spaces for us to shine. When Krewella and NERVO came to me with a song they produced called 'Goddess', there was no hesitation to hop on it. I hope everyone, male, female, non-binary, will continue to embrace their inner goddess," Raja said.

The track has been released on Thrive Music.

Sisters Olivia and Miriam Nervo, who make up NERVO, hope the track empowers people.

"We have been bumping shoulders at festivals with the Krewella babes for the past 6 years so it was so great to finally get in the studio together. The girls truly are incredible artists as well as such beautiful souls. We hope this track empowers other women to follow their intuition and run their lives like a Goddess," they said.

Talking about the song, Krewella said: "We wrote "Goddess" with Karra Madden, Nervo, and Raja Kumari, about the sense of empowerment that comes with recognising and honouring the goddess that exists within, and all around us. Whether in a state of silently going inward or manifesting her dreams in the material world, the presence of the goddess gives heartbeat to all aspects of life."

"We produced the song out with our friends Cody Tarpley and Reid Stefan, and tapped into our Pakistani roots to honour the vision of Krewella blending east and west, with a bhangra-inspired beat and organic, tribal percussion," Krewella added.

(Source: IANS)

Raja Kumari Nervo Krewella Goddess Durga KARRA
