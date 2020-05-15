Nikhil Chinapa and Raja Kumari hold the baton high for gender neutral music at MTV Hustle From Home

MUMBAI: Two weeks into the launch, MTV Hustle From Home has struck the chord with music lovers across India hosted by our favorite, VJ Gaelyn Mendonca along with the king and queen of Hip-hop – Raftaar and Raja Kumari. The show has opened doors to a host of upcoming and budding artists to make this lockdown phase more productive. This week, the show levels up with some stellar performances coupled with anecdotes on women empowerment by Raja Kumari and the ever-gallant Nikhil Chinapa who appears as a guest on the show.

While Nikhil echoes his voice to keep gender quotient away from the divine art of music, Raja Kumari focuses on how the genre should make more space for women. Sharing a personal anecdote on his wife, who inspires his music, Nikhil opines on how talent should be the only calling to nurture art. However, Raja Kumari strongly advocates that female participation continues to be low due to various reasons and the scenario must change in future.

Both music maestros also urge budding rappers and musicians to focus on originality as a key to success. Citing the lockdown as a wonderful opportunity to invest in their art, Nikhil and Raja Kumari also share insights on how one should know the history of an art form and grow the music from there.

But that’s not all. This week’s episode has female rap artists - Cartel Madras and Navz-47 offer a musical treat to the audience with back to back power- packed performances. Agsy, MTV Hustle Season 1 contestant also features in the upcoming session to entertain with her music along with sharing her experiences about Raja Kumari. Towards the end, Raja Kumari herself is set to groove on the powerful track – Kaun hai tu to culminate this week’s episode successfully.

So, block your calendars for 7 PM, this Sunday, and witness some great performances along with a fun banter between Raja Kumari and Nikhil Chinapa only at MTV Hustle From Home.

