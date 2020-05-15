Gunjan Utreja features in his hair stylist Moin's music video

MUMBAI: Actor-host Gunjan Utreja will be seen in hair stylist and singer Moin Sabri's music video "Judaai".
Moin has been styling Gunjan for the last six years.
Speaking on their association, Gunjan said: "Three years ago on the sets of 'The Voice', Moin told me that one day he will also become a big singer and his album would release. And there would be big hoardings all over the country. I knew he had the potential and promised him that whenever he does it, I will be a part of it."
"Earlier this year, Moin made me listen to this song while I was on the sets of 'KBC' for a shoot. I heard the song and told him his time has arrived. The song had the perfect melody and his voice is divine which has taken this song to another level," he added.
The song was shot in Kyrgyzstan.
"I was to shoot for my web series after two weeks. So we only had two weeks to create a story-line, plan and execute the shoot for the song," Gunjan said.
"The video has been shot in the picturesque locations of Kyrgyzstan. The song has a lot of action sequences too," he added.
Talking about the track, the actor said: "The song is an emotional ballad which will stir up emotions in you for your loved ones."
"Judaai" is releasing on May 18.
(Source: IANS)
