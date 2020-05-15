RadioandMusic
Florian Picasso & Timmy Trumpet drop timeless lovestruck collaboration "Armageddon"

MUMBAI: In a beautiful cohesion of dreamy indie pop melodies and old school dance anthem sensibilities, Timmy Trumpet and Florian Picasso come together for the lovestruck collaboration 'Armageddon.' Paired alongside the single is Timmy Trumpet's Chill Mix, which sees the producer dial down the club beats and let the falsetto hooks and glossy synths glide into the sunset.

'Armageddon' came into fruition about a year ago, when Timmy and Florian realized they needed to collaborate. Florian sent over an initial sketch for the track to Timmy, who flipped the main hook into his own inimitable style. The rare talent Josh Cumbee, who has voiced tracks by Armin van Buuren, Fedde Le Grand and Zonderling to name a few, was then brought in to sing the topline. With a few final tweaks and a special radio-friendly Chill Mix by Timmy, 'Armageddon' was complete.

In keeping with the trend of rising BPMs in big room dance music, 'Armageddon' pumps at a frenzied tempo. Shimmering, filtered arpeggios build the mood under driving beats before it drops into a dramatic breakdown. Sweet, yearning vocals from Josh Cumbee add a euphoric edge as theatrical FX and big 80's-style snares build things up. The drop ushers in a buzzing wave of emotions, emitting a timeless, nostalgic feel, refined with a modern touch.

