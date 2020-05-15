Florian Picasso & Timmy Trumpet drop timeless lovestruck collaboration "Armageddon"

MUMBAI: In a beautiful cohesion of dreamy indie pop melodies and old school dance anthem sensibilities, Timmy Trumpet and Florian Picasso come together for the lovestruck collaboration 'Armageddon.' Paired alongside the single is Timmy Trumpet's Chill Mix, which sees the producer dial down the club beats and let the falsetto hooks and glossy synths glide into the sunset.
'Armageddon' came into fruition about a year ago, when Timmy and Florian realized they needed to collaborate. Florian sent over an initial sketch for the track to Timmy, who flipped the main hook into his own inimitable style. The rare talent Josh Cumbee, who has voiced tracks by Armin van Buuren, Fedde Le Grand and Zonderling to name a few, was then brought in to sing the topline. With a few final tweaks and a special radio-friendly Chill Mix by Timmy, 'Armageddon' was complete.
In keeping with the trend of rising BPMs in big room dance music, 'Armageddon' pumps at a frenzied tempo. Shimmering, filtered arpeggios build the mood under driving beats before it drops into a dramatic breakdown. Sweet, yearning vocals from Josh Cumbee add a euphoric edge as theatrical FX and big 80's-style snares build things up. The drop ushers in a buzzing wave of emotions, emitting a timeless, nostalgic feel, refined with a modern touch.
Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment
MUMBAI: After launching the first three Spotify Original podcasts in India last December, the audread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network has undertaken various innovative and engaging read more
MUMBAI: It was in the early days of the lockdown when a few arts and media organisations came toread more
MUMBAI: Popular in-ear monitor system Audiofusion launches Android development with Kickstarter cread more
MUMBAI: Following a survey released to over 200 sample businesses nationally across the Night Timread more
MUMBAI: Crafting a chart-worthy slice of pop heaven, Swiss rocketing producer Gil Glaze returns to the release front with British pop sensation Rika...read more
MUMBAI: In a beautiful cohesion of dreamy indie pop melodies and old school dance anthem sensibilities, Timmy Trumpet and Florian Picasso come...read more
MUMBAI: Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari has collaborated with EDM band Krewella and the DJ duo NERVO for the first time for the...read more
MUMBAI: The Australian DJ is back on Heldeep Records with a brand-new collaboration in the form of ‘Tarantino’ featuring Roshin. One of dance music’...read more
MUMBAI: The Shires, the UK’s best-selling country act of all time – comprised of Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle – are excited to partner with CMT for...read more