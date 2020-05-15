RadioandMusic
News |  15 May 2020 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Armand Van Helden, Solardo and Herve release brand new single, 'Power of Bass'

MUMBAI: Dance music legend Armand Van Helden has joined forces with Manchester duo Solardo and Cheap Thrills label head Hervee on new collaborative single ‘Power Of Bass’, out 15th May.

A soulful club heater underpinned by soaring female vocals and deep, punchy bass, ‘Power Of Bass’ is a track that possesses all the necessary attributes for causing serious damage on the dance floor.

"We felt the original track had a great vocal to it but needed an injection of our style. We stripped it right back and dropped a massive acid line in it and we think we created a monster....we hope it gets to see some clubs soon" Solardo explain.

With a career spanning three decades, Armand Van Helden is one of house music’s most recognisable figures, receiving Grammy nominations and topping the UK Singles charts on no fewer than four occasions. More recently he has revived his Duck Sauce project, a collaboration with fellow dance music don A-Trak, to release singles ‘Captain Duck’ and ‘I Don’t Mind’.

Solardo have carried their domination of the scene into the new decade after a 2019 that saw them deliver one of the songs of summer with the mammoth ‘XTC’. A collaboration with Eli Brown, the track received support from Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 as well as club favourites Richy Ahmed, Denis Sulta and Carl Cox. The boys also embarked on their BODYWORKS residency, a weekly party alongside Camel Phat and FISHER at Hi Ibiza.

To aid isolation, Solardo now host a weekly ‘Saturday Night Live’ series, a themed live-stream which takes place each Saturday on their Facebook from 8:00pm GMT.

Coined by DJ Mag as one of the top ten remixers of all time, Herve has built a reputation around his bass-oriented brand of dance music. As well as having huge club hits under his belt such as ‘Cheap Thrills’ on Ministry of Sound and ‘Together’ on AATW, Herve has remixed everyone from Beyonce to the Chemical Brothers; his 2009 Ghetto Bass compilation being the biggest selling independent dance compilation of that year. Herve has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Armand Van Helden, Meridian Dan, Zebra Katz and Kelly Lee Owens, most recently dropping his Hallucinated Surf album back in 2016.

A unique collab between four artists who are massively successful in their own right, ‘Power Of Bass’ is primed to be one of summer 2020’s biggest dance tunes.

