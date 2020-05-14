Sona Mohapatra to host musical webinar for healthcare workers

MUMBAI: Musician Sona Mohapatra aims to boost the morale of medical professionals fighting COVID-19, through her musical webinar.

Sona will be singing her hit tracks like "Ambarsariya", "Naina", "Bekhauff" and "Rupaiya" in a 90-minute performance that will also include interactions from her home studio Tarasha.

"Our medical professionals and health care workers are the heroes and warriors who need our love and support. They have been working extra shifts at work because the medical staff is in short supply. It's a high risk job where they are exposed directly to the virus, experiencing the raw vulnerability of human life at the border between life and death," said Sona.

"Nothing prepares people adequately for a situation like this. I wanted to give them uninterrupted entertainment, cheer for them, pay tribute to them and let them know how thankful we are that they are getting up and going to work for us everyday. Their job requires commitment and courage and I wanted to do our bit in making them feel special," she added.

The performance will be held on Friday, May 15.

(Source: IANS)