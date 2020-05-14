RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 May 2020 13:24 |  By RnMTeam

Sona Mohapatra to host musical webinar for healthcare workers

MUMBAI: Musician Sona Mohapatra aims to boost the morale of medical professionals fighting COVID-19, through her musical webinar.

Sona will be singing her hit tracks like "Ambarsariya", "Naina", "Bekhauff" and "Rupaiya" in a 90-minute performance that will also include interactions from her home studio Tarasha.

"Our medical professionals and health care workers are the heroes and warriors who need our love and support. They have been working extra shifts at work because the medical staff is in short supply. It's a high risk job where they are exposed directly to the virus, experiencing the raw vulnerability of human life at the border between life and death," said Sona.

"Nothing prepares people adequately for a situation like this. I wanted to give them uninterrupted entertainment, cheer for them, pay tribute to them and let them know how thankful we are that they are getting up and going to work for us everyday. Their job requires commitment and courage and I wanted to do our bit in making them feel special," she added.

The performance will be held on Friday, May 15.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sona Mohapatra Ambarsariya music
Related news
News | 13 May 2020

Hailey is 'happy' that Justin's tour was postponed amid COVID-19 crisis

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber is glad that her husband and singer Justin Bieber, who postponed his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, has more time to deal with health issues before he performs again.

read more
News | 13 May 2020

Tulsi Kumar: Happy to experiment with different genres

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar is best known for singing romantic and melodious songs, but lately she has been experimenting a lot -- especially with peppy tracks.

read more
News | 13 May 2020

Muttnation's Tennessee tornado and pandemic efforts

MUMBAI: Just over two months ago, and just before the pandemic took hold of the country, Nashville and other areas of Tennessee were rocked by numerous devastating, deadly tornados.

read more
News | 13 May 2020

Synchtank Partners with Spirit Production Music

MUMBAI: Synchtank, the enterprise cloud software platform for managing entertainment assets, IP and metadata, is announcing a deal with one of the world’s largest independent production music libraries, Spirit Production Music.

read more
News | 11 May 2020

Sona Mohapatra releases acoustic version of 'O ri chiraiya'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra has come out with an acoustic version of her emotional song "O ri chiraiya" as a Mother's Day tribute."O ri chiraiya" was composed by Ram Sampath for Aamir Khan's TV show, "Satyamev Jayate". The song's lyrics were penned by Swananad Kirkire.

read more

RnM Biz

News
#StageBadlega - For arts, artists and the audiences

MUMBAI: It was in the early days of the lockdown when a few arts and media organisations came toread more

News
Audio Fusion systems makes wireless In-Ear monitoring accessible for all musicians

MUMBAI: Popular in-ear monitor system Audiofusion launches Android development with Kickstarter cread more

News
NTIA survey results reveal Night Time Economy Business concerns post lockdown

MUMBAI: Following a survey released to over 200 sample businesses nationally across the Night Timread more

News
Google Play Music to be replaced by You Tube Music

MUMBAI: In line with its plan to retire Play Music, Google on Tuesday started inviting users of read more

News
Dynamic Data: Chartmetric’s New Weekly TikTok Chart Captures Lightning-Fast Trends

MUMBAI: In recent months, many popular artists have struck like bolts from the blue, popping up sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pregnant Katy Perry struggling with depression

MUMBAI: Even as she copes with the coronavirus pandemic, pop star Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom,...read more

2
Dua Lipa confess to have slid into Anwar Hadid's DMs

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa who is currently sitting at No. 3 in the Billboard Hot 100 says that she has slid into boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s DM When asked...read more

3
Kannada movie industry singers, workers suffer COVID curse

MUMBAI: Scores of small-time singers, musicians and workers in the Kannada film industry are economically struck by Covid-19, with their...read more

4
NCPA@home Presents Jazz Samba Express by Brazilian Maestro Jim Porto

MUMBAI: A virtuoso of Jazz Samba, Jim Porto is considered one of the greatest exponents of Brazilian music and in the world of Bossa Jazz. The...read more

5
Avkash Mann dedicates his latest track ‘Jatt Di Star’ to all the real stars – The frontline workers keeping us safe during this lockdown

MUMBAI: After the success of his debut track with VYRL Originals, the talented singer songwriter, Avkash Mann is back with another Punjabi pop song ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group