RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 May 2020 10:00 |  By RnMTeam

Papon: Always been a fan of love songs

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has always been a fan of love songs, and says that music can help express when one falls short of words.

"I have always personally been a fan of songs that talk about love. In real life, we may fall short on words to express our feelings and I think songs like these definitely help you to do it easily," Papon said.

Papon, who has a cult following in Bollywood thanks to melodies like "Jiyein kyun", "Kaun mera" and "Moh moh ke dhaage", recently came out with "Teri photo" for the web show "Who's your Daddy?".

Talking about the song, he said: "It is a cute-romantic song that expresses love of this age, I was more than happy to lend my voice for a romantic song as such."

The song has been composed and written by Zahaan Khan, Ashish Bhat, and is sung by Papon and Akriti Kakar.

Meanwhile, Papon also organised a special virtual three-day concert for the festival 'Bihu' last month.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Papon Akriti Kakar Jiyein Kyun Kaun Mera
Related news
News | 12 May 2020

Papon's virtual jamming session with Spanish musician Daniel Casares!

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has been making the most of his time during this lockdown. He recently jammed with a very popular Spanish flamenco guitarist and composer Daniel Casares virtually.

read more
News | 22 Apr 2020

Papon's new Assamese song spreads hope on Earth Day

MUMBAI: On Earth Day, singer Papon has come out with a new Assamese song, "Paar hobo aei xomoy", which translates to "This time too shall pass".

read more
News | 15 Apr 2020

Papon excited to spread positivity through virtual concerts

MUMBAI: Singer Papon is organizing a special virtual three-day concert for the festival 'Bihu', and says it is an attempt to spread positivity and bring people together.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2020

Papon releases video of 14-yr-old song, 'Din guzrein woh'

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has released a video of a 14-year-old song "Din guzrein woh' for fans during the lockdown period.

read more
News | 12 Mar 2020

Papon on a 'nice high' after joining forces with Gulzar

MUMBAI: Singer Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, has teamed up with legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar for a single.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Google Play Music to be replaced by You Tube Music

MUMBAI: In line with its plan to retire Play Music, Google on Tuesday started inviting users of read more

News
Dynamic Data: Chartmetric’s New Weekly TikTok Chart Captures Lightning-Fast Trends

MUMBAI: In recent months, many popular artists have struck like bolts from the blue, popping up sread more

News
Beatchain's New Mobile App Opens Window on World of Music Data and Promo

MUMBAI: Independent artists are driving music industry growth.read more

News
Radio City Harnesses The Power Of Radio To Spread Positivity During The Lockdown

MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

top# 5 articles

1
NCPA@home Presents Jazz Samba Express by Brazilian Maestro Jim Porto

MUMBAI: A virtuoso of Jazz Samba, Jim Porto is considered one of the greatest exponents of Brazilian music and in the world of Bossa Jazz. The...read more

2
B Praak to recreate 'Achha sila diya tune mere pyar ka'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer B Praak is all set to come up with a recreated version of the popular song "Achha sila diya tune mere pyar ka". Confirming the...read more

3
Noel Gallagher quit cocaine after 'brutal panic attacks'

MUMBAI: Rock band Oasis' frontman Noel Gallagher says his "brutal panic attacks" helped him quit doing drugs.Gallagher, who was talking on the Matt...read more

4
Arzutra Garielle: My biggest inspirations are Shreya Ghoshal from the East and Mariah Carey from the West

MUMBAI: Singer Arzutra Garielle was always fond of Bollywood inspite of being born and brought up in the UK all her life. During an exclusive...read more

5
Badshah gets 'personal' in new rap song 'Ilzaam'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah skipped any sort of promotion for his new song, "Ilzaam", and surprised fans by dropping the number unannounced. The song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group