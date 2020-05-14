Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna gives major couple goals in the first glimpse of Wajah, a romantic song by Jjust Music

MUMBAI: Singer composer Rahul Jain soon to release a soothing track Wajah featuring B-Town couple and new parents Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna. The song will be released soon under the label of Jjust Music.

While describing the song Rahul says, "Wajah is a contemporary romantic track and still has a very soulful vibe to it. As an artist I am grateful to Jackky Bhagnani Sir for having Faith in my work and giving me the freedom & opportunity to create my kind of music."

"I am looking forward to this collaboration with JJust Music again and I hope the audiences love it as much as we do," he further added.

Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna on sharing there view say' "we have been avid creators of different kinds of couple videos on the social media. Like Romantic videos, pranks, funny videos these videos have been well received by our followers and they have always encouraged us to create more. Jackky has loved our chemistry in these videos and one day to our surprise he approached saying that he wants us to be part of this amazing romantic video which has been his best curation for Jjust music."

Adding further they said, "we totally jumped on this opportunity because we love the kind of music Jjust music has been creating and also because we have always used borrowed tracks for our videos and for the first time we will have our own song which we are hoping that other couples will be encouraged to use for their videos. Super great full to Jjust music to consider us to be a part of this song. Besides we had super time shooting the song in the beautiful locales of Armenia. We are sure that everybody will love the song. Still fingers crossed."

