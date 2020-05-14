Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna gives major couple goals in the first glimpse of Wajah, a romantic song by Jjust Music

MUMBAI: Singer composer Rahul Jain soon to release a soothing track Wajah featuring B-Town couple and new parents Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna. The song will be released soon under the label of Jjust Music.
While describing the song Rahul says, "Wajah is a contemporary romantic track and still has a very soulful vibe to it. As an artist I am grateful to Jackky Bhagnani Sir for having Faith in my work and giving me the freedom & opportunity to create my kind of music."
"I am looking forward to this collaboration with JJust Music again and I hope the audiences love it as much as we do," he further added.
Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna on sharing there view say' "we have been avid creators of different kinds of couple videos on the social media. Like Romantic videos, pranks, funny videos these videos have been well received by our followers and they have always encouraged us to create more. Jackky has loved our chemistry in these videos and one day to our surprise he approached saying that he wants us to be part of this amazing romantic video which has been his best curation for Jjust music."
Adding further they said, "we totally jumped on this opportunity because we love the kind of music Jjust music has been creating and also because we have always used borrowed tracks for our videos and for the first time we will have our own song which we are hoping that other couples will be encouraged to use for their videos. Super great full to Jjust music to consider us to be a part of this song. Besides we had super time shooting the song in the beautiful locales of Armenia. We are sure that everybody will love the song. Still fingers crossed."
Stay tuned for more updates.
MUMBAI: It was in the early days of the lockdown when a few arts and media organisations came toread more
MUMBAI: Popular in-ear monitor system Audiofusion launches Android development with Kickstarter cread more
MUMBAI: Following a survey released to over 200 sample businesses nationally across the Night Timread more
MUMBAI: In line with its plan to retire Play Music, Google on Tuesday started inviting users of read more
MUMBAI: In recent months, many popular artists have struck like bolts from the blue, popping up sread more
MUMBAI: Model, influencer, and a TikTok star Vishal Pandey is a 21-year-old boy who started his career single-handedly by making videos on TikTok...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa who is currently sitting at No. 3 in the Billboard Hot 100 says that she has slid into boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s DM When asked...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have collaborated with multiple Grammy-...read more
MUMBAI: Even as she copes with the coronavirus pandemic, pop star Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom,...read more
MUMBAI: 17 artists from 6 cities have come together to create an enchanting Qawali believing in the magical power of music to bring empathy and...read more