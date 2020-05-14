Asha Bhosle debuts on YouTube

Bhosle will launch the channel with a new song, "Main hoon", on the occasion of the 64th birthday of the spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Sharing a glimpse of the song, Bhosle said: "I'll soon be sharing my personal stories, recording experiences and lots more on my official YouTube channel. So do subscribe if you don't want to miss out!"

She will release the song at 9 pm on Wednesday night.

Bhosle is one of the living legends of the Indian playback world. Along with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, and late musical titans Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, she is counted among the greatest playback voices in Bollywood. The Government of India honoured her with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

