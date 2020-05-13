Noel Gallagher quit cocaine after 'brutal panic attacks'

MUMBAI: Rock band Oasis' frontman Noel Gallagher says his "brutal panic attacks" helped him quit doing drugs.
Gallagher, who was talking on the Matt Morgan's "Funny How?" podcast, shared that he sought medical help in the US, which made him give up the bad habit altogether, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I did have to check into hospital once. Imagine having the psychosis and having to have to go to hospital," he said.
The UK-based Gallagher added, about his hospital experience in the US: "They don't understand a word you're saying because of your accent and you're like 'I think I am on my way out'."
He then shared the reason why he quit taking the drug.
"I had a few brutal panic attacks, which is why I quit."
Gallagher spoke about his drug intake after he shared that he started to drink during quarantine. He said that he has been "panic buying booze" to help him through the crisis.
"Now that the pubs are shut, the only thing to do now is to drink your way through it," he had said last month.
This is not the first time Gallagher has spoken about his usage of substance.
He previously shared with The Independent that by 1997 he lost control of himself and that his brother Liam, along with him, "relied heavily on drugs during the period".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: In line with its plan to retire Play Music, Google on Tuesday started inviting users of read more
MUMBAI: In recent months, many popular artists have struck like bolts from the blue, popping up sread more
MUMBAI: Independent artists are driving music industry growth.read more
MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: Canadian rock star Bryan Adams has apologised for his racist rant after the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to cancel gigs that were planned in...read more
MUMBAI: Singer- composer Leslee Lewis who is known for his work with Hariharan as the duo “Colonial Cousins” has added another feather to his cap “#...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa who is currently sitting at No. 3 in the Billboard Hot 100 says that she has slid into boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s DM When asked...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Papon has been making the most of his time during this lockdown. He recently jammed with a very popular Spanish flamenco guitarist and...read more
MUMBAI: Synchtank, the enterprise cloud software platform for managing entertainment assets, IP and metadata, is announcing a deal with one of the...read more