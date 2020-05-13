RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 May 2020 18:04 |  By RnMTeam

Noel Gallagher quit cocaine after 'brutal panic attacks'

MUMBAI: Rock band Oasis' frontman Noel Gallagher says his "brutal panic attacks" helped him quit doing drugs.

Gallagher, who was talking on the Matt Morgan's "Funny How?" podcast, shared that he sought medical help in the US, which made him give up the bad habit altogether, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I did have to check into hospital once. Imagine having the psychosis and having to have to go to hospital," he said.

The UK-based Gallagher added, about his hospital experience in the US: "They don't understand a word you're saying because of your accent and you're like 'I think I am on my way out'."

He then shared the reason why he quit taking the drug.

"I had a few brutal panic attacks, which is why I quit."

Gallagher spoke about his drug intake after he shared that he started to drink during quarantine. He said that he has been "panic buying booze" to help him through the crisis.

"Now that the pubs are shut, the only thing to do now is to drink your way through it," he had said last month.

This is not the first time Gallagher has spoken about his usage of substance.

He previously shared with The Independent that by 1997 he lost control of himself and that his brother Liam, along with him, "relied heavily on drugs during the period".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Rock band Oasis Frontman Noel Gallagher Matt Morgan
Related news
News | 13 May 2020

Amaal Mallik records with Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra for Saina biopic

MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik has recorded with the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra during the lockdown, for the upcoming biopic of badminton ace Saina Nehwal.

read more
News | 13 May 2020

Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill's fun Instagram banter on 'Keh Gayi sorry'

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz who dropped their lyrical video of their latest song Keh Gayi Sorry had their fans go frenzy and became it a song to trend on every platform.

read more
News | 13 May 2020

Dua Lipa confess to have slid into Anwar Hadid's DMs

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa who is currently sitting at No. 3 in the Billboard Hot 100 says that she has slid into boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s DM When asked if she have ever slid into another celebrities DM for some light flirting

read more
News | 13 May 2020

Hailey is 'happy' that Justin's tour was postponed amid COVID-19 crisis

MUMBAI: Model Hailey Bieber is glad that her husband and singer Justin Bieber, who postponed his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, has more time to deal with health issues before he performs again.

read more
News | 12 May 2020

Leslee Lewis talks about his new song '#EkIndia'

MUMBAI: Singer- composer Leslee Lewis who is known for his work with Hariharan as the duo “Colonial Cousins” has added another feather to his cap “#EkIndia” initiated under IIMUN.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Google Play Music to be replaced by You Tube Music

MUMBAI: In line with its plan to retire Play Music, Google on Tuesday started inviting users of read more

News
Dynamic Data: Chartmetric’s New Weekly TikTok Chart Captures Lightning-Fast Trends

MUMBAI: In recent months, many popular artists have struck like bolts from the blue, popping up sread more

News
Beatchain's New Mobile App Opens Window on World of Music Data and Promo

MUMBAI: Independent artists are driving music industry growth.read more

News
Radio City Harnesses The Power Of Radio To Spread Positivity During The Lockdown

MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bryan Adams apologises for racist rant

MUMBAI: Canadian rock star Bryan Adams has apologised for his racist rant after the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to cancel gigs that were planned in...read more

2
Leslee Lewis talks about his new song '#EkIndia'

MUMBAI: Singer- composer Leslee Lewis who is known for his work with Hariharan as the duo “Colonial Cousins” has added another feather to his cap “#...read more

3
Dua Lipa confess to have slid into Anwar Hadid's DMs

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa who is currently sitting at No. 3 in the Billboard Hot 100 says that she has slid into boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s DM When asked...read more

4
Papon's virtual jamming session with Spanish musician Daniel Casares!

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has been making the most of his time during this lockdown. He recently jammed with a very popular Spanish flamenco guitarist and...read more

5
Synchtank Partners with Spirit Production Music

MUMBAI: Synchtank, the enterprise cloud software platform for managing entertainment assets, IP and metadata, is announcing a deal with one of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group