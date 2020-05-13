Miley Cyrus celebrates anniversary of Liam Hemsworth on regard to song "Malibu"

MUMBAI: Hollywood’s famous couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth exchanged their vows on December 2018 but ended their relationship in August 2019.

Miley Cyrus has celebrated three years since she released her ingle ‘Malibu’, which was inspired by her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a video compilation of clips from the song’s music video and fan reactions to the hit.

'3 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF MALIBU,' she wrote on her post.

'I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,’ a line from the lyrics read, presumably referencing their 2013 break-up.

Speaking about press attention surrounding their romance at the time and relationship-inspired song, Cyrus told Billboard “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, This is how I feel?”’

Since they ended their romance Hemsworth has been romantically linked to model Maddison Brown while Cyrus is currently dating singer Cody Simpson.