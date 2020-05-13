Jazim Sharma: It was quite challenging to do justice to all the iconic voices in this historical track Guzar Jayega

MUMBAI: The singer/composer of the historical track Guzar Jayega says “ I’m really blessed that I got an opportunity to create a historical track which was supported by all the legendary artists and singers. For me, it was quite challenging to justice to all the iconic voices in this “Song of Hope”. It took me 2 days to crack the song with lyricist Siddhant Kaushal"

The track has been created to spread hope to amid the corona pandemic and motivate the corona warriors that this difficult time shall pass. These seven minutes long track has been narrated by none other than Mr Amitabh Bachchan. This is the first time in the Bollywood industry that 50 singers and 65 personalities from various fields have team up to support this noble cause.

Sania Mirza, Vijender Singh, Jaspinder Narula, Anup Jalota, Manoj Bajpayee, Leander Paes, Shreya Ghoshal, Sushil Kumar, Deepa Malik, Babita Phogat, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Kailash Kher Javed Ali, Jyoti Nooran, Akhil Sachdeva, Hans Raj Hans, Bhaichung Bhutia, Babul Supriyo, Richa Sharma, Mahesh Bhupati, Sunny Leone and Kapil Sharma, Jeet Ganguli, Jasbir Jassi, Ananya Birla among others have come forward to spread happiness on every individual’s life in this unprecedented time.

Elated with the response Jazim Sharma further adds, “Coordinating with 50 singers including my colleagues & legendary singers in this lockdown time was really a task. I remember I used to send the lines of the song on a phone that which line is for which singer and all this coordination took a week to get it done. The best part of this song is that majority of the singers recorded their voices on the phone. I’m very happy that the song is getting appreciation by everyone and we are successful in bringing a smile to everyone’s life by this song of hope”

The song is produced by Vinay Vashisht and the idea is curated & strategized by Varun Gupta & Jay Verma.