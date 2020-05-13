Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz Gill's fun Instagram banter on 'Keh Gayi sorry'

MUMBAI: Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz who dropped their lyrical video of their latest song Keh Gayi Sorry had their fans go frenzy and became it a song to trend on every platform.
Reaching 5 million views with 1 lac comments to trending at no 1 on YouTube the song definitely made the right kind of noise in a day.
An impromptu live session of theirs on Instagram just became an added bonus for all their fans. In the midst of the chat, it was cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal who added to the pun by commenting on their live session stating that he would love to be a part of his next single keeping in mind that he's at home and has nothing to do.
The funny banter had all the fans in splits. On touching base with Jassie he stated, Chahal is an old friend and I am glad he liked the song. He further adds that once this lockdown is done and situation under control the first thing I would do is shoot the musical video with Shehnaaz for Keh Gayi Sorry.
