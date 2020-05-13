Dua Lipa confess to have slid into Anwar Hadid's DMs

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa who is currently sitting at No. 3 in the Billboard Hot 100 says that she has slid into boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s DM

When asked if she have ever slid into another celebrities DM for some light flirting

The “Physical” singer responded “Yes”. She exclaimed, “I have a confession to make and mine was my boyfriend” where they had their first meet at Barbeque and then carried on.

Instagram is the new tinder

The couple is opening up about love in the time of coronavirus. The “Don’t Start Now” singer’s apartment flooded, the pair have been practicing social distancing from an Airbnb since March.

“It’s been really great- easy and fun and chill. We’ve been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren’t expecting to just hang out. It’s been an absolute blast, and we’re learning so much more about each other” Lipa, 24, says in the new issue of PEOPLE of living with Hadid, 20.