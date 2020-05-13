Dua Lipa confess to have slid into Anwar Hadid's DMs

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa who is currently sitting at No. 3 in the Billboard Hot 100 says that she has slid into boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s DM
When asked if she have ever slid into another celebrities DM for some light flirting
The “Physical” singer responded “Yes”. She exclaimed, “I have a confession to make and mine was my boyfriend” where they had their first meet at Barbeque and then carried on.
Instagram is the new tinder
The couple is opening up about love in the time of coronavirus. The “Don’t Start Now” singer’s apartment flooded, the pair have been practicing social distancing from an Airbnb since March.
“It’s been really great- easy and fun and chill. We’ve been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren’t expecting to just hang out. It’s been an absolute blast, and we’re learning so much more about each other” Lipa, 24, says in the new issue of PEOPLE of living with Hadid, 20.
MUMBAI: In line with its plan to retire Play Music, Google on Tuesday started inviting users of read more
MUMBAI: In recent months, many popular artists have struck like bolts from the blue, popping up sread more
MUMBAI: Independent artists are driving music industry growth.read more
MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: Composer Amaal Mallik has recorded with the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra during the lockdown, for the upcoming biopic of badminton ace...read more
MUMBAI: 17 artists from 6 cities have come together to create an enchanting Qawali believing in the magical power of music to bring empathy and...read more
MUMBAI: Jassie Gill and Shehnaaz who dropped their lyrical video of their latest song Keh Gayi Sorry had their fans go frenzy and became it a song...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Arzutra Garielle was always fond of Bollywood inspite of being born and brought up in the UK all her life. During an exclusive...read more
MUMBAI: Rock band Oasis' frontman Noel Gallagher says his "brutal panic attacks" helped him quit doing drugs.Gallagher, who was talking on the Matt...read more