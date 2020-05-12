RadioandMusic
Singer Pallavi Baberwal gives a tribute to the legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor by singing medley of their songs

MUMBAI: Pallavi Baberwal is an Independent Artist, a Performer and a talented Vocalist. Apart from working as a full-time musician, she is also a Clinical Music Therapist, helping in healing especially abled people through the power of music!

Recently, two of the most evergreen and loved actors of Bollywood passed away untimely, which has the entire entertainment industry in shock and as a tribute to the legendary actors Pallavi came out with medley of their songs.

Watch here:

Pallavi covered few of the hit songs which feature Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. She has sung Rishi Kapoor's Main Shayar Toh Nahi from Bobby ,Tu Tu Hai Wahi from Yeh Vaada Raha and Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai from Saagar. Followed by Irrfan Khan's songs Maine Dil Se Kaha from Rog and Jaane De from the recently released film Qarib Qarib Singlle.

The medley is a beautiful rendition by Pallavi, and it reminds us of both the legends.

