News |  12 May 2020 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Sameeksha Sud - The girl with a billion hearts!

MUMBAI: Popular social media trio, Teen Tigada’s creator, Sameeksha Sud broke into the coveted TikTok Billionaire’s Club - touching 1 Billion Hearts on the social media platform. Sameeksha is now at No. 16 of the top 20 TikTok stars in the world (by hearts) and is only the fourth in India (the second girl) to achieve this mark of mass appreciation. 

Her fun, playful, comedic vines and dance video content are equally well appreciated on Instagram where she not only has a  2M follower base but also commands engagement rates of over 8%-10% which is significantly higher than most celebrities on the platform.

The multi-talented creator, began her career in Indian Television at the age of16 and has featured in several popular Television soaps like ‘Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi’ on STAR TV, Baal Veer’ on SAB TV, and ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ on ZEE TV. She made her TikTok debut in 2017 and rapidly rose to being one of the most popular creators on social media. Along with Vishal Pandey and Bhavin Bhanushali, the trio created a group called Teen Tigada and often collaborate together in videos. Notably, Teen Tigada launched a YouTube channel last October which is already on the brink of entering the YouTube million subscriber club!

Doing her bit during the COVID19 crisis, Sameeksha recently participated in a number of social awareness movements such as the hygiene and safety drive #LifeBouyKarona by Lifebuoy and #HandWashChallenge by Dettol. She also created content for the PM’s initiatives in appreciation of the frontline healthcare workers. 

Commenting on this milestone, Sameeksha Sud said, “I am humbled and overwhelmed to receive this kind of love and appreciation! It feels surreal that I have 1 Billion hearts on TikTok! I hope that I can give back in kind and continue entertaining people, especially right now, as we all can use some light-hearted and positive content. I am thankful for my Teen Tigada family, and together we will entertain, to keep our loving fans cheerful and uplifted.”

