RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 May 2020 11:50 |  By RnMTeam

Papon's virtual jamming session with Spanish musician Daniel Casares!

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has been making the most of his time during this lockdown. He recently jammed with a very popular Spanish flamenco guitarist and composer Daniel Casares virtually.

Papon and Daniel Casares met in Dhaka, Bangladesh a few years back and got along immediately, the duo has been in touch since then with the hope of working together soon. The forced distance got both the musicians closer and they finally did a virtual impromptu jamming session.

Says Papon, "Daniel Casares is one of the most soulful Spanish guitar players I have ever met, he is like a brother to me. Making the most of this quarantine, we did an impromptu jamming session over the internet. I personally had a great time and love what we managed to create. I hope the audience likes it as well."

Daniel Casares posted the video on his social media account and wrote, "Distance is never a problem to music. A few days ago I spoke with Papon, a great friend and famous Indian singer whom I had the pleasure of meeting in a big experience in Bangladesh (Wind of Change). In our desire to continue making music, we have improvised this little piece."

Tags
Papon Singer Bangladesh
Related news
News | 12 May 2020

Leslee Lewis talks about his new song #EkIndia

MUMBAI : Singer - composer Leslee Lewis who is known for his work with Hariharan as the duo Colonial Cousins has added another feather to his cap #EkIndi a initiated under IIMUN.

read more
News | 12 May 2020

Singer Pallavi Baberwal gives a tribute to the legendary actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor by singing medley of their songs

MUMBAI: Pallavi Baberwal is an Independent Artist, a Performer and a talented Vocalist. Apart from working as a full-time musician, she is also a Clinical Music Therapist, helping in healing especially abled people through the power of music!

read more
News | 12 May 2020

Jigar Saraiya on remix music: It's insensitive

MUMBAI: Jigar Saraiya, of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar, finds remixes "insensitive", as a lot of hard work goes behind making a song.

read more
News | 12 May 2020

Shaan, Sonu Kakkar, Iulia Vantur among singers uniting for 'World Prayer'

MUMBAI: Singers Shaan, Sonu Kakkar, Iulia Vantur, Rituraj Mohanty, Abhiman Chatterjee and Mrinal Casewa have come together for composer Sachin Gupta's "World Prayer: A Song in 7.83HZ Earth Frequency".

read more
News | 12 May 2020

Ed Sheeran gives music lessons to school kids

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran is using the lockdown time to do various things, including giving music lessons to school kids. The 29-year-old answered questions as well as taught the children to play some of his hits, such as "Perfect" on guitar, reports thesun.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Harnesses The Power Of Radio To Spread Positivity During The Lockdown

MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more

News
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream

MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more

News
YouTube Music links of albums and artist will be available in Google

MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more

News
Apple Music business is rising during this pandemic

MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more

News
TikTok introduces in-app to restrict the spread of COVID-19 misinformation

MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more

top# 5 articles

1
NRI Singer Vee Kapoor's unplugged version of Saavaro is now released on Times Music

MUMBAI: Singer Vee Kapoor earlier released a song which he labeled as a devotional song to Lord Krishna. This song is called ‘Saavaro’ which means...read more

2
MTV and MTV Beats salute the undying spirit of COVID-19 warriors with #RahoMusicallyPositive

MUMBAI: “The light at the end of the tunnel is not an illusion, the tunnel is”. While the world is currently fighting through a global pandemic,...read more

3
Global fashion brand SHEIN along with united nations foundation hosted SHEIN together, its first-ever virtual concert

MUMBAI: Leading fast online fashion brand, SHEIN India, hosted its first-ever digital entertainment festival, SHEIN Together, yesterday i.e. May 10...read more

4
Leslee Lewis talks about his new song #EkIndia

MUMBAI : Singer - composer Leslee Lewis who is known for his work with Hariharan as the duo Colonial Cousins has added another feather to his cap #...read more

5
India's iconic music composer and singer Vishal Mishra connects with fans via Likee Live

MUMBAI: To re-energize his fans during lockdown, India’s famous music composer, songwriter and singer Vishal Mishra turned to Likee,one of the world’...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group