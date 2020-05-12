Papon's virtual jamming session with Spanish musician Daniel Casares!

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has been making the most of his time during this lockdown. He recently jammed with a very popular Spanish flamenco guitarist and composer Daniel Casares virtually.

Papon and Daniel Casares met in Dhaka, Bangladesh a few years back and got along immediately, the duo has been in touch since then with the hope of working together soon. The forced distance got both the musicians closer and they finally did a virtual impromptu jamming session.

Says Papon, "Daniel Casares is one of the most soulful Spanish guitar players I have ever met, he is like a brother to me. Making the most of this quarantine, we did an impromptu jamming session over the internet. I personally had a great time and love what we managed to create. I hope the audience likes it as well."

Daniel Casares posted the video on his social media account and wrote, "Distance is never a problem to music. A few days ago I spoke with Papon, a great friend and famous Indian singer whom I had the pleasure of meeting in a big experience in Bangladesh (Wind of Change). In our desire to continue making music, we have improvised this little piece."