Papon's virtual jamming session with Spanish musician Daniel Casares!

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has been making the most of his time during this lockdown. He recently jammed with a very popular Spanish flamenco guitarist and composer Daniel Casares virtually.
Papon and Daniel Casares met in Dhaka, Bangladesh a few years back and got along immediately, the duo has been in touch since then with the hope of working together soon. The forced distance got both the musicians closer and they finally did a virtual impromptu jamming session.
Says Papon, "Daniel Casares is one of the most soulful Spanish guitar players I have ever met, he is like a brother to me. Making the most of this quarantine, we did an impromptu jamming session over the internet. I personally had a great time and love what we managed to create. I hope the audience likes it as well."
Daniel Casares posted the video on his social media account and wrote, "Distance is never a problem to music. A few days ago I spoke with Papon, a great friend and famous Indian singer whom I had the pleasure of meeting in a big experience in Bangladesh (Wind of Change). In our desire to continue making music, we have improvised this little piece."
MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more
MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more
MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Vee Kapoor earlier released a song which he labeled as a devotional song to Lord Krishna. This song is called ‘Saavaro’ which means...read more
MUMBAI: “The light at the end of the tunnel is not an illusion, the tunnel is”. While the world is currently fighting through a global pandemic,...read more
MUMBAI: Leading fast online fashion brand, SHEIN India, hosted its first-ever digital entertainment festival, SHEIN Together, yesterday i.e. May 10...read more
MUMBAI : Singer - composer Leslee Lewis who is known for his work with Hariharan as the duo Colonial Cousins has added another feather to his cap #...read more
MUMBAI: To re-energize his fans during lockdown, India’s famous music composer, songwriter and singer Vishal Mishra turned to Likee,one of the world’...read more