NRI Singer Vee Kapoor's unplugged version of Saavaro is now released on Times Music

MUMBAI: Singer Vee Kapoor earlier released a song which he labeled as a devotional song to Lord Krishna. This song is called ‘Saavaro’ which means hue of black. It is an ancient poem about Krishna, revisited with a new composition in Raag Bhimpilasi. Saavaro is undoubted, a masterpiece of art which is a composition of spiritual music with a taste of modern-day classical elements to it. Renowned music producer Shammi Pithia who also plays Bansuri and Sarod Maestro Soumik Datta was also featured on this song.
This time Vee Kapoor, on the demand of his audience is releasing the unplugged version of Saavaro which is released on Times Music. This version is available on all the major streaming platforms. " I am extremely excited for this version too like I was for the earlier one and am positive that this version of the song will successfully woo everyone," said Kapoor.
The musician cum singer grew up in London but his music always has the flavor of India in them. He takes immense pride in being a learner of Indian traditional music and works towards reaching greater heights choosing his origin as his ally.
Don't miss out listening to Saavaro amidst this lockdown because all of us need something soothing right now to refresh our minds. Saavaro is available in almost every major streaming platform.
MUMBAI: The country has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and to curb that situation, theread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in aread more
MUMBAI: Google has announced that they will now be showing links to YouTube Music when users searread more
MUMBAI: During this COVID-19 pandemic, consumers aren't rushing to buy as many iPhones, iPadread more
MUMBAI: TikTok has been the most used app during this lockdown across the globe.read more
MUMBAI: “The light at the end of the tunnel is not an illusion, the tunnel is”. While the world is currently fighting through a global pandemic,...read more
MUMBAI: Leading fast online fashion brand, SHEIN India, hosted its first-ever digital entertainment festival, SHEIN Together, yesterday i.e. May 10...read more
MUMBAI : Singer - composer Leslee Lewis who is known for his work with Hariharan as the duo Colonial Cousins has added another feather to his cap #...read more
MUMBAI: To re-energize his fans during lockdown, India’s famous music composer, songwriter and singer Vishal Mishra turned to Likee,one of the world’...read more
MUMBAI: Jigar Saraiya, of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar, finds remixes "insensitive", as a lot of hard work goes behind making a song. "...read more