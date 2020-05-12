RadioandMusic
News |  12 May 2020 11:34 |  By RnMTeam

NRI Singer Vee Kapoor's unplugged version of Saavaro is now released on Times Music

MUMBAI: Singer Vee Kapoor earlier released a song which he labeled as a devotional song to Lord Krishna. This song is called ‘Saavaro’ which means hue of black. It is an ancient poem about Krishna, revisited with a new composition in Raag Bhimpilasi. Saavaro is undoubted, a masterpiece of art which is a composition of spiritual music with a taste of modern-day classical elements to it. Renowned music producer Shammi Pithia who also plays Bansuri and Sarod Maestro Soumik Datta was also featured on this song.

This time Vee Kapoor, on the demand of his audience is releasing the unplugged version of Saavaro which is released on Times Music. This version is available on all the major streaming platforms. " I am extremely excited for this version too like I was for the earlier one and am positive that this version of the song will successfully woo everyone," said Kapoor.

The musician cum singer grew up in London but his music always has the flavor of India in them. He takes immense pride in being a learner of Indian traditional music and works towards reaching greater heights choosing his origin as his ally.

Don't miss out listening to Saavaro amidst this lockdown because all of us need something soothing right now to refresh our minds. Saavaro is available in almost every major streaming platform.

