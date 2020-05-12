MTV and MTV Beats salute the undying spirit of COVID-19 warriors with #RahoMusicallyPositive

MUMBAI: “The light at the end of the tunnel is not an illusion, the tunnel is”. While the world is currently fighting through a global pandemic, there definitely is a ray of hope and joy beaming at the end of this dark tunnel. As we adapt ourselves to the new normal, it is imperative to keep up with the positive spirit, stay united and thank our real-life super heroes for their selfless efforts of standing strong and protecting us from this health crisis. Through the power of music, MTV and MTV Beats extend a heartfelt tribute to all the doctors, nurses, police, medical staff and other frontline workers with a special video campaign - #RahoMusicallyPositive.

The #RahoMusicallyPositive video prompts the viewers of MTV and MTV Beats to do their bit while they stay safe at home by extending their support to the Network’s social campaign. Viacom18 has joined hands with Goonj to support individuals, families and communities across India that are financially impacted by COVID-19, including daily wage workers. To contribute comprehensive family kits of essentials to the affected communities, one can donate here: bit.ly/GoonjFundraiser

Speaking about the #RahoMusicallyPositive campaign, Ferzad Palia, Head- Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said: “Music has the power to bring people together and instil a feeling of positivity and happiness. With this thought in mind, MTV and MTV Beats partnered with some of the most talented musicians and Bollywood actors to create the #RahoMusicallyPositive song to boost the morale of our frontline workers who are fighting the pandemic on ground as well as each one of our viewers who are battling it by staying at home.”

#RahoMusicallyPositive features some of the eminent faces from the film fraternity such as Neha Dhupia, Aparshakti Khurrana, Rannvijay Singha, Kailash Kher, Palash Sen, Meet Bros, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, Tulsi Kumar, Shilpa Rao, Nakash Aziz, Karan Kundra, Gaelyn Mendonca, Varun Sood, Shashaa Tirupati, Nikhita Gandhi, Akasa and Shashwat Singh, singing their heart out on Baar Baar Haan from Lagaan. This heartwarming tribute is dedicated to all the COVID-19 warriors and citizens who are fighting through the pandemic and trying to stay positive in this current scenario.

So #RahoMusicallyPositive and join hands with MTV and MTV Beats to thank our real-life heroes.

