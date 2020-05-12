RadioandMusic
News |  12 May 2020 11:18 |  By RnMTeam

Jigar Saraiya on remix music: It's insensitive

MUMBAI: Jigar Saraiya, of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar, finds remixes "insensitive", as a lot of hard work goes behind making a song.

"Sachin and I do not stand by remakes at all. We don't appreciate it and we cannot do it well. I can tell you clearly that Sachin and I are maybe not cut out to make remixes. Maybe we cannot do it well. For those who are doing it and working for the audience it is great, because it needs a lot of talent to make remixes. This is one part of the story," Jigar told IANS.

He added: "The other part of the story is that, of course we do not stand morally for it because when a song is made, it is not a one-day job. It could take a year or more. We have so many songs of which I have thoughts."

Taking a thought and formalising it takes a lot of time, stressed Jigar.

"But when someone just picks up a song and puts a beat and remixes it --thinking that someone has worked on it, penned the lyrics, so okay let's just change four lines -- I think it's very insensitive. It's a very non-musician take on a song," he said.

Jigar agrees that remixes shouldn't happen.

"Nobody goes to a studio thinking, ‘let's go and make a flop song'. But when you take a song and make a blatant remix and people dance on it, I don't think it's worth it," he said.

The duo themselves have recreated tracks for the film "Bala".

"All said and done, we did a remix of "Dont be shy my honey" and we did another one. I would like to clarify that these two were our albums. Sachin and I have from the beginning maintained that we would do our albums and background score, too," he said.

Jigar added that if they had not done the remix of that song, then the albums wouldn't have been theirs.

"When it came to 'Street Dancer 3D', that's when we realised we don't want to do it. We are going to not do anymore remixes. It's all about quick hits. It's a phase, it will pass," he said.

(Source: IANS)

